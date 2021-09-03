Video
Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Business

Pre-orders for Samsung new smartphones growing fast

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Pre-orders for Samsung new smartphones growing fast

Pre-orders for Samsung new smartphones growing fast

Samsung has recently opened a new chapter of innovation by redefining the foldable feature with the launch of two new smartphones- the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G.
Extraordinary innovation techniques, flagship features, and out-of-box thinking have always been a forte of Samsung, and now the company has reached yet another milestone with the pre-orders for the two Foldables spiraling upwards. To pre-order, go to www.samsung.com.
Samsung began taking pre-orders for Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G in Bangladesh from Wednesday last, after a massive response from smartphone enthusiasts worldwide, says a press release.
Customers purchasing the Z Fold3 5G will receive a flip cover equipped with an S pen slot and an S pen for free. The company has introduced the Assured Buy Back offer, where customers will get a minimum of BDT 1,00,000 as an exchange value on the next purchase of a Galaxy Fold device. Customers can subscribe to the exclusive offer by paying BDT 5,000 only.
Life is unpredictable, and accidents can occur anytime; hence, Samsung provides a one-year screen replacement warranty at BDT 56,000. Customers purchasing the Z Fold3 5G on pre-order will get the service at BDT 13,500 only. In addition, previous Galaxy Z Fold users can enjoy unique exchange offer benefits.
Under the offer, users can avail of BDT 15,000 discount along with the exchange value. Besides, users can enjoy an additional discount of BDT 10,000 with the exchange value by availing of exchange offers on selective smartphones. Along with many other deals, customers will get the opportunity to win Galaxy Buds Pro upon purchasing the new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G priced at BDT 1,84,999.
Samsung has combined industry-leading features and advanced app optimizations with foldable form factors to take the foldable experience further with the Z Flip3 5G. Upon purchasing the Z Flip3 5G, customers can enjoy a discount of BDT 10,000 with the exchange value by availing of exchange offers on selective smartphones. In addition, users can avail of BDT 10,000 cashback or get a chance to win Galaxy Buds Pro on pre-order. Customers can enjoy several other offers upon purchasing the new Galaxy Z Flip3 5G priced at BDT 1,09,999.


