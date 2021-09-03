Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 September, 2021, 8:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Home Business

Online sales of realme narzo 30 surpasses expectations

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Desk

Youth-favorite brand realme is literally creating waves with its newly-launched gaming performance king narzo 30 as the sales of this handset have already surpassed expectations.    
Top 1 smartphone maker of Bangladesh in Q2, 2021, realme launched the gaming performance king 'narzo 30' on 28 August 2021 in the Bangladeshi market, says a press release.
After its recent launch, narzo 30 has gained immense popularity among smartphone users. To everyone's utter surprise, a staggering amount of 3,000 units of narzo 30 was sold within only 3 minutes in the country's largest online marketplace Daraz during the flash sale.    
Powered by MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 90Hz Full-HD+ display, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, narzo 30 is available in two colors - Racing Silver and Racing Blue. Smartphone users can buy this phone at an exciting price of BDT 19,990 only. However, a flash sale was underway on the 31st of August at Daraz. During the flash sale, smartphone lovers could buy this phone for BDT 18,490 only. The narzo 30 will be available nationwide from the 2nd of September 2021.
narzo 30 boasts a stylish V design and dynamic appearance. This phone, made specifically for the champion gamers, is equipped with powerful processor and features that take the gaming experience of the users many notches higher. Equipped with a gaming processor, gaming lovers can play any mainstream game such as Call of Duty and Asphalt 9 without any lag.
narzo 30 also comes with a 48MP AI Triple Camera setup with an f/1.8 large aperture lens combined with pixel four-in-one technology. For the selfie lovers, there is a 16MP front camera. Utilizing AI beauty mode and Bokeh Effect, the users can take beautiful pictures with narzo 30.   According to Canalys, realme has become the top 1 smartphone maker in Bangladesh during Q2, 2021.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
BKB inks remittance business deal with MoneyGram
Standard Bank holds tree plantation programme
BIDA observes 5th founding anniversary
Janata Bank promotes Mustafizur Rahman as GM
Jiban Bima written MCQ tests Sept 3, 4
Ryanair returns to profit but faces difficult winter
Emirates not to carry passengers from BD, 4 other states  over PCR test


Latest News
Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series
Security to Bangabandhu's family: SSF Bill placed in parliament
Bus Rapid Transit from Gazipur to Dhaka to be opened in 2022: Quader
Bangladesh post 141 in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand
It’s all over when police do journalism: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Covid-19 deaths fall further
City dwellers protest over dengue spread, blame mayor’s failure
'We have right to speak for Muslims in Kashmir,' says Taliban
Tofail Ahmed taken to Delhi after he feels sick
Students aged 12 to be brought under vaccine coverage
Most Read News
JnUJA gets new committee
CU schedules Masters exams
Cricket Australia still aiming to host Afghanistan Test
Members of Italian Guardia Costiera prepare to bring on board
Epic Group, Serai to bring better transparency in supply chain
Micro environment and education in Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s challenges in agro and agro-processed food export
No new variant of coronavirus in Chattogram region: Study
Covid-19: Role of Impact Investment in Bangladesh?
Abrupt Indian ban on onion seeds not legal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft