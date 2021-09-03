Online sales of realme narzo 30 surpasses expectations

Youth-favorite brand realme is literally creating waves with its newly-launched gaming performance king narzo 30 as the sales of this handset have already surpassed expectations.

Top 1 smartphone maker of Bangladesh in Q2, 2021, realme launched the gaming performance king 'narzo 30' on 28 August 2021 in the Bangladeshi market, says a press release.

After its recent launch, narzo 30 has gained immense popularity among smartphone users. To everyone's utter surprise, a staggering amount of 3,000 units of narzo 30 was sold within only 3 minutes in the country's largest online marketplace Daraz during the flash sale.

Powered by MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 90Hz Full-HD+ display, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, narzo 30 is available in two colors - Racing Silver and Racing Blue. Smartphone users can buy this phone at an exciting price of BDT 19,990 only. However, a flash sale was underway on the 31st of August at Daraz. During the flash sale, smartphone lovers could buy this phone for BDT 18,490 only. The narzo 30 will be available nationwide from the 2nd of September 2021.

narzo 30 boasts a stylish V design and dynamic appearance. This phone, made specifically for the champion gamers, is equipped with powerful processor and features that take the gaming experience of the users many notches higher. Equipped with a gaming processor, gaming lovers can play any mainstream game such as Call of Duty and Asphalt 9 without any lag.

narzo 30 also comes with a 48MP AI Triple Camera setup with an f/1.8 large aperture lens combined with pixel four-in-one technology. For the selfie lovers, there is a 16MP front camera. Utilizing AI beauty mode and Bokeh Effect, the users can take beautiful pictures with narzo 30. According to Canalys, realme has become the top 1 smartphone maker in Bangladesh during Q2, 2021.



