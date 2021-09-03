Video
latest Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Home Business

Nagad users to enjoy 10pc discount on Novoair

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

Nagad Chief Marketing Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman and Novoair Marketing and Sales Head Mes-Bah- Ul-Islam an agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at Nagad's Head office on Tuesday.

Nagad, the mobile financial service arm of Bangladesh Post Office has come up with an exciting offer for its customers to buy NOVOAIR domestic tickets via Nagad wallet with a 10 percent discount.
Nagad, the fastest growing mobile financial service in the world, and NOVOAIR has signed an agreement in this regard on Tuesday at Nagad's Head office.
Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer of Nagad and Mes-Bah- Ul-Islam, Head of Marketing and Sales, NOVOAIR signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
Nagad Chief Sales Officer Shihab Uddin Chowdhury and Head of Business Sales Saidur Rahman Dipu were also present in the occasion among others.
Under the agreement Nagad users can now purchase Novoair domestic tickets using Nagad account form any of their sales point of Novoair. Also Nagad users will enjoy 10 percent discount on base fare on all available destinations of Novoair from 1st September to 30th November, 2021.
Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer of Nagad said that with the agreement the Nagad users will enjoy the benefit to travel with cheaper prices. He said, "After the lift of the lockdown the physical movement of people has increased due to so many reasons. With this facility the Nagad users now can enjoy discounted price in NOVOAIR tickets."
Customers can reach to the Nagad hotline at 16167 or 096 096 16167 for further query about the campaign.


