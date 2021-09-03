Video
Home Business

HungryNaki comes up with 'Cricket Mania' Campaign to step up the fun

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

App-based food delivery service company HungryNaki, a concern of Daraz Bangladesh, has recently commenced a new campaign styled as 'Cricket Mania' to multiply the fun and mirth during the ongoing Bangladesh Vs New Zealand T20 series.
Inspired by the tagline "Ebar Kela Jombe Maathe, ar khawa jombe Hungrynaki'r shathe" HungryNaki has kicked off a campaign where the cricket lovers will be able to enjoy food availing of different discounts and offers.            
New Zealand cricket team has come to Bangladesh for a T20 series that will continue from 1st -10th September, 2021. And when it's cricket, nothing else can beat the excitement of the Bangladeshis. Keeping that enthusiasm of the foodies in mind, HungryNaki has come up with lots of exhilarating offers to make the whole experience of watching cricket all the more rewarding and fulfilling because a good show must always be accompanied by good food.
The campaign will continue from 1st -10th September. During the campaign period, voracious and fun-loving people can use different vouchers, and avail of restaurant offers to take the experience to a new height. To enjoy food from the different restaurants at reduced prices, the foodies can use different codes such as HN45 (Tk 45 off on Tk. 130 till September 30), HN100 (Tk. 100 off on 450 taka till September 30), and SHAKIB75 (Tk. 75 off on 350 taka till September 10). New users can use voucher code "HungryNaki" to get 100 TK off on 350 tk at the time of first order, and can get 100 TK of on 300 TK at the time of 2nd and 3rd order from HungryNaki.
Also, the foodies can order food and enjoy discounts on the menu of different restaurants, namely Kacchi Darbar (Buy 1 Get 1 Extra), MR MANIK FOODS, Pizzawala, Migdolas Restaurant and Bistro, Teheriwala - Chittagong and House of Shen. That's not all - there are many more offers and discounts in a number of other restaurants. Moreover, customers can order their daily essentials and grocery items and get it delivered free of cost. The customers can enjoy discounts using DPHARMA (medicines only, Tk 40 off on 500 taka).


