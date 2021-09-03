Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 September, 2021, 8:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Home Business

IDLC Introduces MFS-based digital savings scheme

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Desk

M. Jamal Uddin, MD and CEO of IDLC Finance, Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash, and other senior officials of both the organisations attend the launching of Digital Savings Scheme at the corporate head office of IDLC Finance, at Gulshan, Dhaka.

M. Jamal Uddin, MD and CEO of IDLC Finance, Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash, and other senior officials of both the organisations attend the launching of Digital Savings Scheme at the corporate head office of IDLC Finance, at Gulshan, Dhaka.

Bangladesh's leading non-banking financial institution, IDLC Finance introduced the country's first 'Digital Savings Scheme' through which the population previously living outside financial inclusion can enjoy the term-deposit services of IDLC Finance through their bKash accounts.
M. Jamal Uddin, MD and CEO of IDLC Finance, Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash, and other senior officials of both the organizations were present at the launching event held at the corporate head office of IDLC Finance, at Gulshan.  This collaboration aims to bring the population outside the purview of traditional banking services, under financial inclusion, says a press release
Due to this ground-breaking initiative of IDLC Finance, bKash customers can now open monthly savings anytime from anywhere, following a few simple steps.
Users can deposit savings installments from bKash app on the scheduled date of each month and after the savings scheme is matured, customers will receive the money including profits in their bKash account.
Under this service, bKash customers will now be able to avail the savings schemes of IDLC Finance in monthly installments of BDT 500, BDT 1,000, BDT 2,000 and BDT 3,000 starting from a minimum period of two years to a maximum of four years.
The savings installments will be automatically transferred from the bKash account to IDLC Finance on a specific date of each month. The customer will be notified before each due date to keep sufficient balance in the account. Customers will be able to see all the important information 'Live' from the bKash app, including total savings amount, savings period, and profits.
When the savings period expires or matures, the entire money including profits will be transferred to the customer's bKash account and if the customer wants to withdraw money at any early stage of the savings period, they can do so through the bKash app as well.
To open savings account in IDLC, customers need to click on 'Savings (in bank and financial institution)' icon from the home screen of bKash app and follow some easy steps. In addition, customers need to provide their personal information and details of nominee.
Terms and conditions and profits of the savings will be followed according to Bangladesh Bank guidelines. Only bKash customers who are currently registered through e-KYC can use this savings service of IDLC Finance. Gradually all customers will be brought under this service.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
BKB inks remittance business deal with MoneyGram
Standard Bank holds tree plantation programme
BIDA observes 5th founding anniversary
Janata Bank promotes Mustafizur Rahman as GM
Jiban Bima written MCQ tests Sept 3, 4
Ryanair returns to profit but faces difficult winter
Emirates not to carry passengers from BD, 4 other states  over PCR test


Latest News
Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series
Security to Bangabandhu's family: SSF Bill placed in parliament
Bus Rapid Transit from Gazipur to Dhaka to be opened in 2022: Quader
Bangladesh post 141 in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand
It’s all over when police do journalism: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Covid-19 deaths fall further
City dwellers protest over dengue spread, blame mayor’s failure
'We have right to speak for Muslims in Kashmir,' says Taliban
Tofail Ahmed taken to Delhi after he feels sick
Students aged 12 to be brought under vaccine coverage
Most Read News
JnUJA gets new committee
CU schedules Masters exams
Cricket Australia still aiming to host Afghanistan Test
Members of Italian Guardia Costiera prepare to bring on board
Epic Group, Serai to bring better transparency in supply chain
Micro environment and education in Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s challenges in agro and agro-processed food export
No new variant of coronavirus in Chattogram region: Study
Covid-19: Role of Impact Investment in Bangladesh?
Abrupt Indian ban on onion seeds not legal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft