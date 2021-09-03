IDLC Introduces MFS-based digital savings scheme



M. Jamal Uddin, MD and CEO of IDLC Finance, Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash, and other senior officials of both the organisations attend the launching of Digital Savings Scheme at the corporate head office of IDLC Finance, at Gulshan, Dhaka.

This collaboration aims to bring the population outside the purview of traditional banking services, under financial inclusion, says a press release

Due to this ground-breaking initiative of IDLC Finance, bKash customers can now open monthly savings anytime from anywhere, following a few simple steps.

Users can deposit savings installments from bKash app on the scheduled date of each month and after the savings scheme is matured, customers will receive the money including profits in their bKash account.

Under this service, bKash customers will now be able to avail the savings schemes of IDLC Finance in monthly installments of BDT 500, BDT 1,000, BDT 2,000 and BDT 3,000 starting from a minimum period of two years to a maximum of four years.

The savings installments will be automatically transferred from the bKash account to IDLC Finance on a specific date of each month. The customer will be notified before each due date to keep sufficient balance in the account. Customers will be able to see all the important information 'Live' from the bKash app, including total savings amount, savings period, and profits.

When the savings period expires or matures, the entire money including profits will be transferred to the customer's bKash account and if the customer wants to withdraw money at any early stage of the savings period, they can do so through the bKash app as well.

To open savings account in IDLC, customers need to click on 'Savings (in bank and financial institution)' icon from the home screen of bKash app and follow some easy steps. In addition, customers need to provide their personal information and details of nominee.

Terms and conditions and profits of the savings will be followed according to Bangladesh Bank guidelines. Only bKash customers who are currently registered through e-KYC can use this savings service of IDLC Finance. Gradually all customers will be brought under this service.





