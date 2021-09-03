Video
BRAC for gender equality at workplaces

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199

BRAC has taken up a plan to give maximum importance to issue of equal facility and partnership of women at all humanitarian activities, including work places, alongside men in the days to come.
BRAC will strengthen advocacy campaign in the future for further raising awareness among its employees in this regard.
Speakers disclosed this at a training programme titled 'Gender Mainstreaming in Humanitarian Activities' at two separate hotels in Cox's Bazar district town on Wednesday.
With the financial support of the Australian government, Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) of BRAC organized the two day programme for raising awareness aimed at ensuring equal scope and participation of males and females at work places.
Senior and field level employees of six partner NGOs of BRAC including SHED, PULSE, JNUS, AKLAB, NONGOR and Help Cox's Bazar are taking part at the programme.
Md. Hamidul Huq, Area Manager of Gender, Justice and Diversity (GJD) Programme under HCMP of BRAC, Malobika Sarker Choitei, Mohammad Nahiduzzaman, and Nilufa Yesmin under the same programme conducted the training. Hasina Akhter Huq, Area Director of HCMP of BRAC, said the matter of equality of both men and women at work places is important at the present perspective.    -BSS


