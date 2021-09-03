Video
Friday, 3 September, 2021
Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Business

Energypac’s campaign awarded at Commward 2021

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021
Business Desk

JAC 'Amar Gari, Amar Ghar' (My truck, my home), a campaign was launched by Energypac which was made by their strategic agency ADA (Analytics Data Advertising), has recently been awarded at the 10th edition of the "Commward: Excellence in Creative Communication" held on 28 August last.
In this year's edition, a total of 227 entities have been honored with Commward advertising accolades in 26 categories under four ranks -- bronze, silver, gold, and grand prix. JAC 'Amar Gari, Amar Ghar,' made for JAC vehicles, has won the Bronze award in the category of Best Efficacy, says a press release.
A truck driver spends a significant amount of time for driving vehicles and transporting essential goods. He has to travel long distances, relying on his vehicle. Consequently, his vehicle turns out to be his home metaphorically. This ad has portrayed this connection between a vehicle (JAC vehicle) and its driver.
It is mentionable that Energypac is the sole distributor of the JAC brand of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Co. Ltd. Energypac, through JAC vehicles, is catalyzing phenomenal changes in the Bangladesh market by introducing best-in-class commercial vehicles in the 1.5-ton segment and a wide range of commercial vehicles, including 5-ton heavy-duty trucks, covered vans, and pickups.
Energypac Power Generation Ltd. is also contributing to the overall economic growth of the country through JAC vehicles as their assembly plant is creating employment opportunities for a skilled workforce.  
Mr Ameen Mahmood, Lead, Marketing Communication Strategies from Energypac said on this occasion, "We are really very delighted that our efforts and initiative have been recognized at the flagship initiative of Bangladesh Brand Forum. Energypac, as a corporate social responsible entity, always tries to launch  campaign that connected to the reality. This campaign is the reiteration of the statement, too."


