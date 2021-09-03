Video
Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
OPPO A16 now available with Tk 16 lottery tickets!

The leading global smart device brand OPPO has launched its new all-round smartphone from A series - OPPO A16 - in the Bangladeshi market with an incredible offer for the smartphone enthusiasts.  
On the occasion of the first sale of OPPO A16, OPPO has come up with an unbelievable offer for its users as they are giving the O fans a chance to buy a smartphone for Tk 16 only!   
Anyone buying OPPO A16 from 6-12 September will get a chance to take part in a lucky lottery. By participating in the lottery, the buyer could get an exciting offer to buy a smartphone for Tk 16 only, says a press relase..
Upon purchasing OPPO A16, customers will have to fill up the link (www.oppobangladesh.com/new) with proper information such as customer name, contact details, IMEI_1, shop code and area.
After that, click on the button "Check Your Luck" and the retailer can see the lucky offer the customer has won. The lucky winner will be contacted by OPPO area team within 3 days of purchase and the winner must bring the coupon card and cash memo to claim the gift. OPPO A16 also supports ColorOS 11 that comes with features like FelxDrop and low battery message.
Available in Crystal black and pearl blue, OPPO A16 is definitely going to stand out from other smartphones in the market owing to its top-notch features. So, this is your time to own an all-round entry-level smartphone that comes with lots of exciting features and functions. Book your one now!
 Coming with a cozy design, large battery and AI Triple Camera setup, the O fans and smartphone users can now buy OPPO A16 from any of their outlets and online marketplaces as well. The users can enjoy an elegant unlock system with this phone as it features side-mounted fingerprint unlocking system that enables the users to reach out for the lock sensor without holding the phone upright. OPPO A16 is available at a lucrative price point of BDT 12,990 only. Meanwhile, they can avail of the chance to purchase a smartphone for BDT 16 only.
Powered by MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, OPPO A16 is equipped with a screen refresh rate of 60 HZ and touch sampling rate of 120 HZ, making every scroll very comfortable. A16 has 5 temperature sensors to ensure better performance.
Equipped with a 6.5-inch water-drop display, OPPO A16 comes with a spectacular design. Combining vacuum plating and laser engraving process, OPPO A16 has been given a premium look with silver finishing. With a thickness of 8.4 mm only, A16 feels so slim and comfortable.
OPPO A16 also comes with long battery life with its massive 5000mAh battery. There is Super Nighttime Standby to remove low-battery anxiety. The users can enjoy YouTube video playback for 21 hours on a single charge. Even when there is only 5% charge left, smartphone users can enjoy phone call for 1.84 hours using super power saving mode.  
For the photography enthusiasts, OPPO A16 features AI Triple Camera setup with 13MP Main camera, 2MP Macro camera, and 2MP Portrait mode. Its micro lens will allow the photography lovers to explore new perspectives and capture those treasured moments. For the selfie lovers, there is an 8MP selfie camera. Both the front and rear cameras support the smart beautification feature, with which the users can adjust ambient lights and skin tones.



