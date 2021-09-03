Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 September, 2021, 8:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Home Business

Beximco launches T20 World Cup Akash campaign

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Business Desk

Beximco Communications on Thursday announced the 'Buy AKASH & go to T20 World Cup campaign,' on behalf of its DTH (Direct-to-Home) service provider AKASH for its new subscribers.
Under the quiz based campaign, the top winners of every week will get Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka air ticket, 32'' Samsung smart TV and Taka 200 cash back in AKASH account.
The campaign will continue until October 12. Every week, top three winners will get Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka air tickets. The next ten winners will get 32'' Samsung Smart TV. Along with, if the customers buy AKASH during the campaign and recharge it by October 17, every customer will get taka 200 cashback.
To participate, in the quiz of the campaign subscribers must purchase new connection during 1 Sept - 12 Oct and recharge within 17 October, says a press release.
Eligible participants will get an SMS; they have to give a 'missed call' on the provided number to take part in the quiz. The participant, who will answer correctly in the shortest possible time, will be selected as the winner on the basis of Fastest Finger First.













« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
BKB inks remittance business deal with MoneyGram
Standard Bank holds tree plantation programme
BIDA observes 5th founding anniversary
Janata Bank promotes Mustafizur Rahman as GM
Jiban Bima written MCQ tests Sept 3, 4
Ryanair returns to profit but faces difficult winter
Emirates not to carry passengers from BD, 4 other states  over PCR test


Latest News
Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series
Security to Bangabandhu's family: SSF Bill placed in parliament
Bus Rapid Transit from Gazipur to Dhaka to be opened in 2022: Quader
Bangladesh post 141 in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand
It’s all over when police do journalism: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Covid-19 deaths fall further
City dwellers protest over dengue spread, blame mayor’s failure
'We have right to speak for Muslims in Kashmir,' says Taliban
Tofail Ahmed taken to Delhi after he feels sick
Students aged 12 to be brought under vaccine coverage
Most Read News
JnUJA gets new committee
CU schedules Masters exams
Cricket Australia still aiming to host Afghanistan Test
Members of Italian Guardia Costiera prepare to bring on board
Epic Group, Serai to bring better transparency in supply chain
Micro environment and education in Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s challenges in agro and agro-processed food export
No new variant of coronavirus in Chattogram region: Study
Covid-19: Role of Impact Investment in Bangladesh?
Abrupt Indian ban on onion seeds not legal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft