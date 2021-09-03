Beximco launches T20 World Cup Akash campaign

Beximco Communications on Thursday announced the 'Buy AKASH & go to T20 World Cup campaign,' on behalf of its DTH (Direct-to-Home) service provider AKASH for its new subscribers.

Under the quiz based campaign, the top winners of every week will get Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka air ticket, 32'' Samsung smart TV and Taka 200 cash back in AKASH account.

The campaign will continue until October 12. Every week, top three winners will get Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka air tickets. The next ten winners will get 32'' Samsung Smart TV. Along with, if the customers buy AKASH during the campaign and recharge it by October 17, every customer will get taka 200 cashback.

To participate, in the quiz of the campaign subscribers must purchase new connection during 1 Sept - 12 Oct and recharge within 17 October, says a press release.

Eligible participants will get an SMS; they have to give a 'missed call' on the provided number to take part in the quiz. The participant, who will answer correctly in the shortest possible time, will be selected as the winner on the basis of Fastest Finger First.
























