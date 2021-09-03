2nd Global Business Summit begins in Dubai Sept 29

The two-day '2nd Global Business Summit 2021' will commence on September 29 in Dubai, UAE, one of the world's leading business hubs, with 'Connect Your Business' as the theme.

This summit is aimed at harnessing business opportunities for Bangladeshi entrepreneurs and the overall national development of the country. Non-Resident Bangladeshis, scattered all over the world, along with foreign entrepreneurs are participating in this summit, says a press release

Numerous Bangladeshi conglomerates are participating in this summit to showcase their products and projects. The summit will allow entrepreneurs from all over the world to get to know Bangladeshi products and its investment opportunities and at the same time there is a high probability of agreements being signed. Investors attending the summit will realize and evaluate the economic power and capacity of Bangladesh.

This summit has been organized by expatriate Bangladeshis, the NRB CIP Association, who love their motherland, expect to see Bangladesh transform into a developed country and try their hardest to brighten the image of their homeland. The current Bangladeshi government has honoured talented entrepreneurs residing worldwide with the 'CIP' title. These CIPs have formed an association to participate in the development of Bangladesh by attracting investments.

2021 is special since it is the 50th anniversary of the Independence of Bangladesh as well as the centenary of the birth of the Father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The '2nd Global Business Summit Dubai 2021' is being arranged with all dedication in honour of these two occasions. The world is astounded by the infrastructural growth of Bangladesh. Immense projects like the Padma bridge, Roopur Nuclear Power Plant, Dhaka Metrorail and elevated expressways have awed the world.

The NRB CIP Association has embarked upon a journey to transform Bangladesh similar to initiatives taken by the Government and NGO/MFIs. The '2nd Global Business Summit Dubai, 2021' is jointly being organized by the NRB CIP Association and Business America Magazine which has raised brows all over the globe by not only Bangladeshis but also non-resident Bangladeshis and foreigners alike.

The USA based leading Bangladesh Magazine 'Business America' is playing a significant role in the '2nd Global Business Summit Dubai 2021'. The magazine is working to promote Bangladeshi entrepreneurs and their initiatives. It is our belief that the '2nd Global Business Summit Dubai, 2021' will contribute significantly in the economic development of Bangladesh. The summit will brighten the image of Bangladesh across the globe.







