Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 September, 2021, 8:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Home Business

Trade gap increased to $1.33 billion in July

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Business Correspondent

Country's trade gap with the rest of the world crossed $1.0 billion in July this year, the first month of the current fiscal year (FY) 2021-22.
The latest statistics of the central bank showed that
The gap in trade stood at $1.33 billion ($1336 million) in July this year which was only $85 million in the same month of the previous year, according to Bangladesh Bank data.
The decline in export against the rising of imports widened the trade deficit significantly. Export earnings were recorded at $3.42 billion in July this year, a decline of 10.59 per cent to $3.24 billion in the same month of last year.
Import of goods, however, registered 21.63 per cent growth to $4.76 billion in the first month of the current fiscal year against $3.91 billion in the same period of FY21.
Both the import and export in the balance of payments table is recorded in terms of FoB (Free on Board) value which simply means the value of the shipped products only and not any cost of freight, insurance, or clearing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
BKB inks remittance business deal with MoneyGram
Standard Bank holds tree plantation programme
BIDA observes 5th founding anniversary
Janata Bank promotes Mustafizur Rahman as GM
Jiban Bima written MCQ tests Sept 3, 4
Ryanair returns to profit but faces difficult winter
Emirates not to carry passengers from BD, 4 other states  over PCR test


Latest News
Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series
Security to Bangabandhu's family: SSF Bill placed in parliament
Bus Rapid Transit from Gazipur to Dhaka to be opened in 2022: Quader
Bangladesh post 141 in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand
It’s all over when police do journalism: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Covid-19 deaths fall further
City dwellers protest over dengue spread, blame mayor’s failure
'We have right to speak for Muslims in Kashmir,' says Taliban
Tofail Ahmed taken to Delhi after he feels sick
Students aged 12 to be brought under vaccine coverage
Most Read News
JnUJA gets new committee
CU schedules Masters exams
Cricket Australia still aiming to host Afghanistan Test
Members of Italian Guardia Costiera prepare to bring on board
Epic Group, Serai to bring better transparency in supply chain
Micro environment and education in Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s challenges in agro and agro-processed food export
No new variant of coronavirus in Chattogram region: Study
Covid-19: Role of Impact Investment in Bangladesh?
Abrupt Indian ban on onion seeds not legal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft