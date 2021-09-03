Trade gap increased to $1.33 billion in July

Country's trade gap with the rest of the world crossed $1.0 billion in July this year, the first month of the current fiscal year (FY) 2021-22.

The latest statistics of the central bank showed that

The gap in trade stood at $1.33 billion ($1336 million) in July this year which was only $85 million in the same month of the previous year, according to Bangladesh Bank data.

The decline in export against the rising of imports widened the trade deficit significantly. Export earnings were recorded at $3.42 billion in July this year, a decline of 10.59 per cent to $3.24 billion in the same month of last year.

Import of goods, however, registered 21.63 per cent growth to $4.76 billion in the first month of the current fiscal year against $3.91 billion in the same period of FY21.

Both the import and export in the balance of payments table is recorded in terms of FoB (Free on Board) value which simply means the value of the shipped products only and not any cost of freight, insurance, or clearing.



