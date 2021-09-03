Video
Home Business

Stocks rise for 3rd running day on investors’ fresh stakes

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Business Correspondent

Stocks rose for the third consecutive day on Thursday as investors took fresh stakes on positive sentiment advancing indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 64.66 points or 0.93 per cent to 6,981 - the highest since its inception more than eight years back on January 27, 2013.
Two other indices,, the DSE 30 Index and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also advanced to new highs at 2,496 and 1,508, after rising 22.12 points and 12.99 points respectively, at the close of the trading.
The market capitalisation of the prime bourse also hit a fresh all-time high at Tk 5,637 billion on Thursday, surpassing the previous day's record high of Tk 5,600 billion.
Turnover on the DSE stood at Tk 24.74 billion , up is 4.56 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 23.66 billion.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 373 issues traded, 237 advanced, 105 declined and 31 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group - topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 1.53 billion changing hands, followed by Bangladesh National Insurance (Tk 591 million), Beximco Pharma (Tk 445 million), GPH Ispat (Tk 408 million) and LafargeHolcim (Tk 383 million).
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 171 points to a record high at 20,328 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 102 points to a new high at 12,183 at the close of the trading.
Of the issues traded, 183 advanced, 105 declined and 35 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city's bourse traded 29.40 million shares and mutual fund units with the turnover value standing at Tk 883 million.


