Friday, 3 September, 2021, 8:02 PM
‘Rice output to be doubled to ensure food security’

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque (2nd from right) flanked by other guests unveiling of a strategy paper titled 'Doubling Rice Productivity (DRP) in Bangladesh' at a city hotel as the chief guest on Wednesday.

The government has taken various pragmatic steps to double rice production in   the country taking aim at adequate food supply and ensuring food security of around possible 20 crore people.
Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque said this at unveiling of a strategy paper titled 'Doubling Rice Productivity (DRP) in Bangladesh' at a city hotel as the chief guest on Wednesday.
"Work is underway to double the productivity of rice to meet the demand for ever growing population of the country which could be 20 cr in 2050," he said.
 Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) formulated the strategy paper on the occasion of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary, said a press release.
Razzaque said that the cultivable land in the country is declining while the population is rising along with growing risk of climate change. We need a totally new look at the entire food production strategy, he said.
To meet the needs of the growing population from this declining land, rice productivity needs to be more than doubled, he said, adding that the government is working towards the goal.
The minister said in 2050, people's income will increase alongside their purchasing power. Consumption and demand for food will also increase, he said, adding that ensuring food security in this situation is a big challenge.
He added that the government is giving importance on increasing rice production by innovating developed-technologies and reducing yield gaps.   Emphasis is also being laid on nutritional development of paddy, he said.
Speaking as special guest on the occasion, State Minister for Planning Dr M Shamsul Alam said the plan to double the productivity of rice in the DRP is not a dream, it is achievable and a realistic concept.
For the existence of the country, it is essential for the people, he added.
With Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Md Mesbahul Islam in the chair, the programme was addressed, among others, by Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Dr Sheikh Mohammad Bakhtiar.
Director General of Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Md Asadullah and International Rice Research Institute (IRRI)'s Country Representative for Bangladesh  Dr Humnath Bhandari also spoke on the occasion.








