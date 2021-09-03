

MoU signed to manufacture car in JV with Mitsubishi

The MoU was signed between BSEC and MMC on Thursday at the conference room of the Ministry of Industries. Initially they would conduct a feasibility study for setting up a Mitsubishi brand car factory in Bangladesh. Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun was the chief guest on the occasion.

The MMC will conduct the feasibility study to set up the joint venture company to manufacture and assemble Mitsubishi brand vehicles in Bangladesh.

Expressing hope for the launch of 'Bangla Car' brand by 2025, the Industries Minister said: "Our government is working relentlessly for development of industry to take the country to a new height of development."

"For industrialization, we are providing all assistance to foreign investors. In order to increase production and export of the products, our government is providing all kinds of cooperation, and policy support," he said.

He also urged domestic and foreign investors to set up factories to manufacture vehicles and spare parts in Bangladesh.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder was present as special guest at the MoU signing presided over by Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana. The Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Sahabuddin Ahmed, representatives of Mitsubishi Motor Corporation and the Ministry of Industry and other concerned officials were present.















A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed to manufacture (Bangla) car in the country by 2025, under a joint venture by Bangladesh Steel Industries Corporation (BSEC) and the Mitsubishi Motor Corporation (MMC) of Japan.The MoU was signed between BSEC and MMC on Thursday at the conference room of the Ministry of Industries. Initially they would conduct a feasibility study for setting up a Mitsubishi brand car factory in Bangladesh. Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun was the chief guest on the occasion.The MMC will conduct the feasibility study to set up the joint venture company to manufacture and assemble Mitsubishi brand vehicles in Bangladesh.Expressing hope for the launch of 'Bangla Car' brand by 2025, the Industries Minister said: "Our government is working relentlessly for development of industry to take the country to a new height of development.""For industrialization, we are providing all assistance to foreign investors. In order to increase production and export of the products, our government is providing all kinds of cooperation, and policy support," he said.He also urged domestic and foreign investors to set up factories to manufacture vehicles and spare parts in Bangladesh.State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder was present as special guest at the MoU signing presided over by Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana. The Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Sahabuddin Ahmed, representatives of Mitsubishi Motor Corporation and the Ministry of Industry and other concerned officials were present.