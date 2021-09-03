Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 September, 2021, 8:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Home Business

BD emerges a member of BRICS’ New Development Bank

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Business Correspondent

The New Development Bank (NDB) set up by BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) in 2015 has included Bangladesh as a new member.
NDB's board of governors authorised the bank to conduct formal negotiations with prospective members in late 2020. After a round of successful negotiations, NDB is extending its global outreach with the announcement of Bangladesh, UAE and Uruguay as the first countries admitted into the Bank.
"We are delighted to welcome Bangladesh, one of the world's fastest growing economies, into the NDB. Bangladesh joining us in the year it celebrates the 50th anniversary of its independence is an important milestone," NDB President Marcos Troyjo said in a statement on Thursday.
"Membership of Bangladesh to NDB has paved way for a new partnership at a momentous time of 50th anniversary of our independence. Membership in the NDB is an important step forward in meeting the development vision of our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina," said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.
Bangladesh looks forward to working closely with NDB to build together a prosperous and equitable world for the next generation as dreamt by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he said.
Bangladesh will have, in NDB, a new platform to foster cooperation in infrastructure and sustainable development with BRICS and upcoming new members. Membership to NDB becomes effective once the admitted country completes its domestic processes and deposits the instrument of accession.
Since its establishment six years ago, NDB has approved about 80 projects in all of its member countries, totaling a portfolio of US$ 30 billion. Projects in areas such as transport, water and sanitation, clean energy, digital infrastructure, social infrastructure and urban development are within the scope of the Bank.
NDB's membership expansion is in line with the bank's strategy to become the premier development institution for emerging market economies.
NDB has an authorised capital of US$ 100 billion, which is open for subscription by members of the United Nations.
Reutewrs adds from London:  The NDB also admitted the United Arab Emirates and Uruguay as members in its first expansion push.
Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - a group of major emerging economies known as BRICS - launched the bank in 2015 and started formal talks with potential new members last year.
"New members will have in NDB a platform to foster their cooperation in infrastructure and sustainable development," said NDB President Marcos Troyjo in a statement.
"We will continue to expand the bank's membership in a gradual and balanced manner," he said.
Since launch, the Shanghai-headquartered lender has signed off some 80 projects worth $30 billion in all of its five member countries stretching across sectors from transport, water and sanitation to clean energy or digital and social infrastructure.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
BKB inks remittance business deal with MoneyGram
Standard Bank holds tree plantation programme
BIDA observes 5th founding anniversary
Janata Bank promotes Mustafizur Rahman as GM
Jiban Bima written MCQ tests Sept 3, 4
Ryanair returns to profit but faces difficult winter
Emirates not to carry passengers from BD, 4 other states  over PCR test


Latest News
Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series
Security to Bangabandhu's family: SSF Bill placed in parliament
Bus Rapid Transit from Gazipur to Dhaka to be opened in 2022: Quader
Bangladesh post 141 in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand
It’s all over when police do journalism: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Covid-19 deaths fall further
City dwellers protest over dengue spread, blame mayor’s failure
'We have right to speak for Muslims in Kashmir,' says Taliban
Tofail Ahmed taken to Delhi after he feels sick
Students aged 12 to be brought under vaccine coverage
Most Read News
JnUJA gets new committee
CU schedules Masters exams
Cricket Australia still aiming to host Afghanistan Test
Members of Italian Guardia Costiera prepare to bring on board
Epic Group, Serai to bring better transparency in supply chain
Micro environment and education in Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s challenges in agro and agro-processed food export
No new variant of coronavirus in Chattogram region: Study
Covid-19: Role of Impact Investment in Bangladesh?
Abrupt Indian ban on onion seeds not legal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft