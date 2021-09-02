Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 September, 2021, 9:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

274 women, girls faced violence last month: BMP

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

As many as 131 girls and 143 women were subjected to various forms of violence in the last month, according to the Bangladesh Mohila Parishad (A women rights based wing) monthly report.
The report was prepared based on compilation of 13 national dailies.
According to the Parishad's statement, among 274 women and girls tortured in August this year, 103 women and girls have become the victim of rape out of which 52 were girls. Seven girls were gang raped while one was killed after being raped.
Besides, one child girl was sexually abused while nine including six girl children were sexually harassed.
However, one woman came under acid attack and one died due to burns.
Besides, an attempt of abducting 12 persons including ten girls was also reported.
There were two incidents of women trafficking and a total of 30 people including eight girl children were killed for various reasons.   
An attempt of killing 12
people including two girls children were also made while eight women were tortured for dowry. However, one woman was killed for dowry.  
A total of seven people including two girl children have reportedly committed suicide and three girl children attempted to commit suicide as they had faced various tortures including physical and mental tortures.
However, a total of 34 people including twelve girl children died in mysterious reasons and six persons including one girl children were the victim of cyber crimes.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
274 women, girls faced violence last month: BMP
Taliban says close to form govt,  seeks friendly ties with US
3 die of dengue, 295 more hospitalized
‘Pollution may shorten life in India by nine years’
HC orders probe into Minu’s mysterious death
Not AL but BNP has made Zia a disputed figure: Quader
79 more die of coronavirus, death rate drops to 10.11pc
Pori Moni’s month-long ordeal ends


Latest News
BCB announces new central contracts
Apple loosens App Store payment rules for Netflix, Amazon and others
Covid infections surge in North America
Taliban approve Afghanistan's first cricket Test since takeover
BNP observes 43rd founding anniversary
21 held while going to India illegally
Beximco LPG sings deal with Jamuna Oil to sell LPG at pumps
Prof Ali Ashraf was a versatile person: Sheikh Hasina
Two top West Bengal ministers charged in cash-for-favours scam
Hasan urges BNP to return to sound politics
Most Read News
Six to walk gallows
Bangladesh wants peace and business in Afghanistan
Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan
Challenges for Taliban in Afghanistan
Mahmudullah guards against complacency
What lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?
Yemen’s deadly attack and Tehran’s regional escalation
Tigers eying first T20 victory against Kiwis in series-opener
A new era in communication
Withdrawing troops doesn’t mean US exit from Afghanistan  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft