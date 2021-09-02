274 women, girls faced violence last month: BMP

As many as 131 girls and 143 women were subjected to various forms of violence in the last month, according to the Bangladesh Mohila Parishad (A women rights based wing) monthly report.

The report was prepared based on compilation of 13 national dailies.

According to the Parishad's statement, among 274 women and girls tortured in August this year, 103 women and girls have become the victim of rape out of which 52 were girls. Seven girls were gang raped while one was killed after being raped.

Besides, one child girl was sexually abused while nine including six girl children were sexually harassed.

However, one woman came under acid attack and one died due to burns.

Besides, an attempt of abducting 12 persons including ten girls was also reported.

There were two incidents of women trafficking and a total of 30 people including eight girl children were killed for various reasons.

An attempt of killing 12

people including two girls children were also made while eight women were tortured for dowry. However, one woman was killed for dowry.

A total of seven people including two girl children have reportedly committed suicide and three girl children attempted to commit suicide as they had faced various tortures including physical and mental tortures.

However, a total of 34 people including twelve girl children died in mysterious reasons and six persons including one girl children were the victim of cyber crimes.