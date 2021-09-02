3 die of dengue, 295 more hospitalized



Dengue patients spend their days inside mosquito nets. The picture was taken from Mitford Hospital in the capital on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Among the latest cases of dengue, 45 were from outside Dhaka.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS),

with the new cases, a total of 7,698 were diagnosed in August alone out of 10,651 infected this year. And of the total infected, only 837 are from outside Dhaka.

At least 2,286 patients were hospitalised in July, 272 in June while 43 were infected in May, according to the DGHS.

According to the DGHS data, 45 people have died of dengue infection in the country this year. Twelve people died in July while 30 died in August and three in September.

Among the deceased, 41 died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram and one each in Rajshahi and Khulna divisions.

The DGHS data also shows 1,156 people are still undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dhaka and 141 outside the capital.











Three people died of dengue while at least 295 were hospitalised in 24 hours until 8:00 am on Wednesday.Among the latest cases of dengue, 45 were from outside Dhaka.According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS),with the new cases, a total of 7,698 were diagnosed in August alone out of 10,651 infected this year. And of the total infected, only 837 are from outside Dhaka.At least 2,286 patients were hospitalised in July, 272 in June while 43 were infected in May, according to the DGHS.According to the DGHS data, 45 people have died of dengue infection in the country this year. Twelve people died in July while 30 died in August and three in September.Among the deceased, 41 died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram and one each in Rajshahi and Khulna divisions.The DGHS data also shows 1,156 people are still undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dhaka and 141 outside the capital.