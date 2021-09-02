Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 September, 2021, 9:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

3 die of dengue, 295 more hospitalized

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Staff Correspondent

Dengue patients spend their days inside mosquito nets. The picture was taken from Mitford Hospital in the capital on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Dengue patients spend their days inside mosquito nets. The picture was taken from Mitford Hospital in the capital on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Three people died of dengue while at least 295 were hospitalised in 24 hours until 8:00 am on Wednesday.
Among the latest cases of dengue, 45 were from outside Dhaka.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS),
with the new cases, a total of 7,698 were diagnosed in August alone out of 10,651 infected this year. And of the total infected, only 837 are from outside Dhaka.
At least 2,286 patients were hospitalised in July, 272 in June while 43 were infected in May, according to the DGHS.
According to the DGHS data, 45 people have died of dengue infection in the country this year. Twelve people died in July while 30 died in August and three in September.
Among the deceased, 41 died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram and one each in Rajshahi and Khulna divisions.
The DGHS data also shows 1,156 people are still undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dhaka and 141 outside the capital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
274 women, girls faced violence last month: BMP
Taliban says close to form govt,  seeks friendly ties with US
3 die of dengue, 295 more hospitalized
‘Pollution may shorten life in India by nine years’
HC orders probe into Minu’s mysterious death
Not AL but BNP has made Zia a disputed figure: Quader
79 more die of coronavirus, death rate drops to 10.11pc
Pori Moni’s month-long ordeal ends


Latest News
BCB announces new central contracts
Apple loosens App Store payment rules for Netflix, Amazon and others
Covid infections surge in North America
Taliban approve Afghanistan's first cricket Test since takeover
BNP observes 43rd founding anniversary
21 held while going to India illegally
Beximco LPG sings deal with Jamuna Oil to sell LPG at pumps
Prof Ali Ashraf was a versatile person: Sheikh Hasina
Two top West Bengal ministers charged in cash-for-favours scam
Hasan urges BNP to return to sound politics
Most Read News
Six to walk gallows
Bangladesh wants peace and business in Afghanistan
Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan
Challenges for Taliban in Afghanistan
Mahmudullah guards against complacency
What lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?
Yemen’s deadly attack and Tehran’s regional escalation
Tigers eying first T20 victory against Kiwis in series-opener
A new era in communication
Withdrawing troops doesn’t mean US exit from Afghanistan  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft