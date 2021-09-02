‘Pollution may shorten life in India by nine years’

NEW DELHI, Sept 1: Air pollution can reduce the life expectancy of Indians by nine years, says a report by a US research group. The study says 480 million people in northern India face the "most extreme levels of air pollution in the world" and, over time, these high levels have expanded to cover other parts too.

Strong clean air policies

can add up to five years to people's lives, it adds. Indian cities routinely dominate global pollution rankings and bad air kills more than a million people every year.

The report by The Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC) says that north India breathes "pollution levels that are 10 times worse than those found anywhere else in the world".

This air pollution has spread over decades beyond the region to western and central Indian states such as Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh where the average person is now losing between two and a half-to-three years of life expectancy as compared to early 2000, it adds. -BBC







