Thursday, 2 September, 2021, 9:53 AM
HC orders probe into Minu’s mysterious death

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday asked two Investigation officers (IOs) of police in Chattogram to investigate seriously the death of Minu Akter, who died in a road crash on the city's Bayezid Connecting Road after12 days of her release from jail, serving three years as proxy on a life sentence for a murder she did not commit.
No other Minu should fall into such proxy sentence and to stop repeating such incident, the biometric system needs to be introduced in the prisons, said the HC.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Justice Md Atoar Rahman passed the order while the two IOs' Khorshed Alam of Bayezid Bostami police station and Jubayer Mridha of Kotwali police station appeared before the HC bench in accordance with its earlier order.
Advocate Mohammad
Shishir Manir argued for Minu during the hearing while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappi represented the State.
During the hearing, the HC ordered the IOs to investigate seriously into the matters why Minu went three kilometers away from home at midnight, if the convicts had any involvement in jailing her with a proxy, or if there was someone else and take instructions from senior officials if necessary.
Later, the HC exempted them from personal appearance in the case.
Earlier, in the day, the two IOs came to the HC premised with the inquest and post mortem report of Minu's dead body.
On August 16, the same HC bench summoned the IOs to appear before the HC bench with the relevant documents of the case.
Earlier, on June 16, Minu Akter has been given released from jail following an HC order delivered on June 7 who had been serving a life term on behalf of real convict Kulsum Akter for money.
Minu impersonated as Kulsum who was sentenced to life in prison for killing a female garment worker in Chittagong in 2006.


