Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 September, 2021, 9:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Not AL but BNP has made Zia a disputed figure: Quader

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said that Awami League never made BNP's founder Ziaur Rahman a disputed figure. Rather, Zia himself established him as a villain in history through his high ambitious and reckless activities.
He said these while addressing a briefing on the contemporary political issues from his Jatiya Sangsad official residence.
Quader said, although Ziaur Rahman never claimed himself the proclaimer of independence in his lifetime, but BNP leaders are trying to establish one of the readers the declaration of independence as a proclaimer.
"BNP leaders have not only made him a disputed figure by calling him a hero of history, but also made him stand on the fence of history," he added.
Obaidul Quader commented that BNP are
saying about the spirit of the liberation war but they are accompanied by the anti-liberation forces.
AL general secretary also said that the latest discovery of BNP leaders and a new form of twisting history is that the independence movement started with the Ziaur Rahman's declaration of independence.
There is no point to suppress the truth of history. It is as clear as daylight, the sooner the BNP realizes this, will be better for the country.
Expressing hope that the BNP will return to the positive trend in politics on the occasion of its founding anniversary, Quader also said that the people expect the same.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
274 women, girls faced violence last month: BMP
Taliban says close to form govt,  seeks friendly ties with US
3 die of dengue, 295 more hospitalized
‘Pollution may shorten life in India by nine years’
HC orders probe into Minu’s mysterious death
Not AL but BNP has made Zia a disputed figure: Quader
79 more die of coronavirus, death rate drops to 10.11pc
Pori Moni’s month-long ordeal ends


Latest News
BCB announces new central contracts
Apple loosens App Store payment rules for Netflix, Amazon and others
Covid infections surge in North America
Taliban approve Afghanistan's first cricket Test since takeover
BNP observes 43rd founding anniversary
21 held while going to India illegally
Beximco LPG sings deal with Jamuna Oil to sell LPG at pumps
Prof Ali Ashraf was a versatile person: Sheikh Hasina
Two top West Bengal ministers charged in cash-for-favours scam
Hasan urges BNP to return to sound politics
Most Read News
Six to walk gallows
Bangladesh wants peace and business in Afghanistan
Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan
Challenges for Taliban in Afghanistan
Mahmudullah guards against complacency
What lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?
Yemen’s deadly attack and Tehran’s regional escalation
Tigers eying first T20 victory against Kiwis in series-opener
A new era in communication
Withdrawing troops doesn’t mean US exit from Afghanistan  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft