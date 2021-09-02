Not AL but BNP has made Zia a disputed figure: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said that Awami League never made BNP's founder Ziaur Rahman a disputed figure. Rather, Zia himself established him as a villain in history through his high ambitious and reckless activities.

He said these while addressing a briefing on the contemporary political issues from his Jatiya Sangsad official residence.

Quader said, although Ziaur Rahman never claimed himself the proclaimer of independence in his lifetime, but BNP leaders are trying to establish one of the readers the declaration of independence as a proclaimer.

"BNP leaders have not only made him a disputed figure by calling him a hero of history, but also made him stand on the fence of history," he added.

Obaidul Quader commented that BNP are

saying about the spirit of the liberation war but they are accompanied by the anti-liberation forces.

AL general secretary also said that the latest discovery of BNP leaders and a new form of twisting history is that the independence movement started with the Ziaur Rahman's declaration of independence.

There is no point to suppress the truth of history. It is as clear as daylight, the sooner the BNP realizes this, will be better for the country.

Expressing hope that the BNP will return to the positive trend in politics on the occasion of its founding anniversary, Quader also said that the people expect the same.





