79 more die of coronavirus, death rate drops to 10.11pc

With the deaths of 79 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Wednesday, Bangladesh's Covid-19 death count now stands at 26,274.

During this timeline, 3,062 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 15, 03,680.

Health authorities also reported 5p,999 more

recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14, 31,984 according to data released by the government.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 29,613 samples were collected and 30,294 tested.

With this, a total of 89, 58,639 samples were tested in the country.

Dhaka division registered the most daily deaths as it saw 28 Covid-19 deaths while Chattogram reports 23 deaths, Khulna four, Sylhet and Rajshahi eight each, Barishal and Mymensingh three each and Rangpur two.

The infection rate is 10.11 percent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 16.78 percent.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer's Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 45,37,790 people globally and infected 21,87,27,526 while 19,55,78,698 made recovery as of today afternoon.







