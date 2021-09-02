Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 September, 2021, 9:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

79 more die of coronavirus, death rate drops to 10.11pc

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Staff Correspondent

With the deaths of 79 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Wednesday, Bangladesh's Covid-19 death count now stands at 26,274.
During this timeline, 3,062 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 15, 03,680.
Health authorities also reported 5p,999 more
recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14, 31,984 according to data released by the government.
In the last 24 hours, a total of 29,613 samples were collected and 30,294 tested.
With this, a total of 89, 58,639 samples were tested in the country.
Dhaka division registered the most daily deaths as it saw 28 Covid-19 deaths while Chattogram reports 23 deaths, Khulna four, Sylhet and Rajshahi eight each, Barishal and Mymensingh three each and Rangpur two.
The infection rate is 10.11 percent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 16.78 percent.
China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province, on January 11 last year.
Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.
According to Worldometer's Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 45,37,790 people globally and infected 21,87,27,526 while   19,55,78,698 made recovery as of today afternoon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
274 women, girls faced violence last month: BMP
Taliban says close to form govt,  seeks friendly ties with US
3 die of dengue, 295 more hospitalized
‘Pollution may shorten life in India by nine years’
HC orders probe into Minu’s mysterious death
Not AL but BNP has made Zia a disputed figure: Quader
79 more die of coronavirus, death rate drops to 10.11pc
Pori Moni’s month-long ordeal ends


Latest News
BCB announces new central contracts
Apple loosens App Store payment rules for Netflix, Amazon and others
Covid infections surge in North America
Taliban approve Afghanistan's first cricket Test since takeover
BNP observes 43rd founding anniversary
21 held while going to India illegally
Beximco LPG sings deal with Jamuna Oil to sell LPG at pumps
Prof Ali Ashraf was a versatile person: Sheikh Hasina
Two top West Bengal ministers charged in cash-for-favours scam
Hasan urges BNP to return to sound politics
Most Read News
Six to walk gallows
Bangladesh wants peace and business in Afghanistan
Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan
Challenges for Taliban in Afghanistan
Mahmudullah guards against complacency
What lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?
Yemen’s deadly attack and Tehran’s regional escalation
Tigers eying first T20 victory against Kiwis in series-opener
A new era in communication
Withdrawing troops doesn’t mean US exit from Afghanistan  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft