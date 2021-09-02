Pori Moni’s month-long ordeal ends



Actress Pori Moni waves to the crowd after her release from jail on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

She was freed from the Kashimpur Central Women's Prison around 9:30 am on Wednesday morning, said Jail Supervisor Halima Akhtar. She said they released Pori Moni upon receiving the court's order and after completing formalities in presence of her family members.

A crowd gathers at the Kashimpur Central Women's Prison on Wednesday, after news spread that actress Pori Moni was to be released.

The CID received three rounds of remand, totalling seven days, to interrogate Pori Moni over the case. After the remand terms expired on August 21, she was ordered to

Kashimpur Central Women's Prison by the court.

She finally received bail in the case on Tuesday. Since then, news of her pending release has drawn people and the media to the gates of the prison.

As Pori Moni emerged from the prison gate and boarded a car, she waved to the gathered crowd. She also peeked out through the sunroof of the car, wearing a white shawl wrapped around her head

On Tuesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayesh granted her bail in a case filed under Narcotics Control Act upon a bond of Tk 50,000.

The actress was arrested on August 4 after the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted a raid at her home in Dhaka's Banani. The following day she was accused in a narcotics case filed at Banani Police Station.

Various types of drugs were reportedly seized from her house. A minibar was found at her residence where she would regularly arrange parties, according to RAB.

After the arrest, they were taken to the RAB Headquarters. Later, RAB-1 filed a case against the actress under the Narcotics Control Act.

On August 5, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid granted her a four-day remand in the case.

On August 10, Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas's court granted a two-day remand to Pori Moni for the second time.

Later, on August 19, another court placed her on one day's remand. On completion of third phase remand, the court sent Pori Moni to jail.



Actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, popularly known by her screen name Pori Moni, was released from Kashimpur jail in Gazipur on Wednesday morning, nearly a month after her arrest in a narcotics case.She was freed from the Kashimpur Central Women's Prison around 9:30 am on Wednesday morning, said Jail Supervisor Halima Akhtar. She said they released Pori Moni upon receiving the court's order and after completing formalities in presence of her family members.A crowd gathers at the Kashimpur Central Women's Prison on Wednesday, after news spread that actress Pori Moni was to be released.The CID received three rounds of remand, totalling seven days, to interrogate Pori Moni over the case. After the remand terms expired on August 21, she was ordered toKashimpur Central Women's Prison by the court.She finally received bail in the case on Tuesday. Since then, news of her pending release has drawn people and the media to the gates of the prison.As Pori Moni emerged from the prison gate and boarded a car, she waved to the gathered crowd. She also peeked out through the sunroof of the car, wearing a white shawl wrapped around her headOn Tuesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayesh granted her bail in a case filed under Narcotics Control Act upon a bond of Tk 50,000.The actress was arrested on August 4 after the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted a raid at her home in Dhaka's Banani. The following day she was accused in a narcotics case filed at Banani Police Station.Various types of drugs were reportedly seized from her house. A minibar was found at her residence where she would regularly arrange parties, according to RAB.After the arrest, they were taken to the RAB Headquarters. Later, RAB-1 filed a case against the actress under the Narcotics Control Act.On August 5, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid granted her a four-day remand in the case.On August 10, Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas's court granted a two-day remand to Pori Moni for the second time.Later, on August 19, another court placed her on one day's remand. On completion of third phase remand, the court sent Pori Moni to jail.