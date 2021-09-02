Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 September, 2021, 9:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Pori Moni’s month-long ordeal ends

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff Correspondent

Actress Pori Moni waves to the crowd after her release from jail on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Actress Pori Moni waves to the crowd after her release from jail on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, popularly known by her screen name Pori Moni, was released from Kashimpur jail in Gazipur on Wednesday morning, nearly a month after her arrest in a narcotics case.
She was freed from the Kashimpur Central Women's Prison around 9:30 am on Wednesday morning, said Jail Supervisor Halima Akhtar.  She said they released Pori Moni upon receiving the court's order and after completing formalities in presence of her family members.
A crowd gathers at the Kashimpur Central Women's Prison on Wednesday, after news spread that actress Pori Moni was to be released.
The CID received three rounds of remand, totalling seven days, to interrogate Pori Moni over the case. After the remand terms expired on August 21, she was ordered to
Kashimpur Central Women's Prison by the court.
She finally received bail in the case on Tuesday. Since then, news of her pending release has drawn people and the media to the gates of the prison.
As Pori Moni emerged from the prison gate and boarded a car, she waved to the gathered crowd. She also peeked out through the sunroof of the car, wearing a white shawl wrapped around her head
On Tuesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayesh granted her bail in a case filed under Narcotics Control Act upon a bond of Tk 50,000.
The actress was arrested on August 4 after the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted a raid at her home in Dhaka's Banani. The following day she was accused in a narcotics case filed at Banani Police Station.
Various types of drugs were reportedly seized from her house.  A minibar was found at her residence where she would regularly arrange parties, according to RAB.
After the arrest, they were taken to the RAB Headquarters. Later, RAB-1 filed a case against the actress under the Narcotics Control Act.
On August 5, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid granted her a four-day remand in the case.
On August 10, Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas's court granted a two-day remand to Pori Moni for the second time.
Later, on August 19, another court placed her on one day's remand.  On completion of third phase remand, the court sent Pori Moni to jail.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
274 women, girls faced violence last month: BMP
Taliban says close to form govt,  seeks friendly ties with US
3 die of dengue, 295 more hospitalized
‘Pollution may shorten life in India by nine years’
HC orders probe into Minu’s mysterious death
Not AL but BNP has made Zia a disputed figure: Quader
79 more die of coronavirus, death rate drops to 10.11pc
Pori Moni’s month-long ordeal ends


Latest News
BCB announces new central contracts
Apple loosens App Store payment rules for Netflix, Amazon and others
Covid infections surge in North America
Taliban approve Afghanistan's first cricket Test since takeover
BNP observes 43rd founding anniversary
21 held while going to India illegally
Beximco LPG sings deal with Jamuna Oil to sell LPG at pumps
Prof Ali Ashraf was a versatile person: Sheikh Hasina
Two top West Bengal ministers charged in cash-for-favours scam
Hasan urges BNP to return to sound politics
Most Read News
Six to walk gallows
Bangladesh wants peace and business in Afghanistan
Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan
Challenges for Taliban in Afghanistan
Mahmudullah guards against complacency
What lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?
Yemen’s deadly attack and Tehran’s regional escalation
Tigers eying first T20 victory against Kiwis in series-opener
A new era in communication
Withdrawing troops doesn’t mean US exit from Afghanistan  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft