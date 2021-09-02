HC slates police, magistrate for Pori Moni’s repeated remand

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday criticized the role of magistrate and police over actress Pori Moni's repeated remand saying that there was no need for a third phase remand in a case under the Narcotics Control Act.

It cannot happen in any civilized society, said the court.

The magistrate abused his power by granting the remand. It needs to be checked what evidence the investigating officer presented with the remand pleas and the reasons why the court granted the remands, the HC said.

A virtual HC bench of

Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar delivered the remarks while hearing on a petition filed by rights organization Ain O Shalish Kendra (ASK) challenging the legality of placing Pori Moni on remand repeatedly

The HC said, "We will give a guideline on the time frame of hearing a bail plea after it is placed before a metropolitan court."

Lawyers ZI Khan Panna, Adv Md Mozibur Rahman, Adv Syeda Nasrin and Adv Md Sahinuzzaman appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Abu Yahiya Dulal and Assistant Attorney General Md Mizanur Rahman represented the state.

During the hearing, Adv ZI Khan Panna told the HC bench that the apex court had asked the magistrate to follow its directives while an accused was placed on remand but these directives are not followed in the case of citizens except in the case of war criminals.

Lawyer Md Muzibur Rahman said the provisions of Section 167 of the Criminal Procedure Code and the guidelines of the Appellate Division were not followed in Pari Moni's case.

The HC bench said she had already been released from jail after getting bail. The rule we issued on August 26 is now infructuous.

We will give a guideline on the time frame of hearing a bail plea after it is placed before a metropolitan court, the HC said.

On August 26, the same HC bench questioned over the hearing date on the bail prayer of the actress that was fixed September 13 by Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge.

The HC assigned September 1 for further hearing in Pori Moni's petition challenging the lower court's previous order regarding her bail.

Later, on Tuesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court judge KM Imrul Kayes granted bail to Pori Moni on Tk 50,000 bail bond till the submission of the police report in the narcotics case.

A day later, Pori Moni walked out of Kashimpur Central Jail for women in Gazipur, a day after she got bail in a case under Narcotics Control Act filed with Banani Police Station in early August.

Earlier, Pori Moni has so far been remanded three times in the case and the lower courts rejected the bail petitions filed on her behalf.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on August 4 raided Pori Moni's Banani house and seized a significant amount of imported alcohol and some narcotics from the premises.

Later, she was shown arrested in a narcotics case a day later after she was arrested by RAB.









