Our challenge is to end disguised one party  govt: Fakhrul



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks to reporters after paying homage at the grave of party founder Ziaur Rahman on the occasion of 43rd founding anniversary of BNP on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

After paying homage at the grave of party founder Ziaur Rahman on the occasion of 43rd founding anniversary of BNP on Wednesday he told this to reporters.

On the occasion of the founding anniversary of BNP, the party flag was hoisted at the BNP central office in Naya Paltan and other offices across the country at 8 am.

In addition, the political party also arranged nationwide discussion meetings; established health camps, coronavirus patients support centre and published posters and supplements.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also laid a wreath at Ziaur Rahman's grave in presence of party's volunteer affairs Secretary Mir Sarafat Ali Sapu and Dhaka district general secretary Khandaker Abu Ashfaq.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "Like 43 years ago, the people of our country are still struggling for democracy. But democracy has been established in many countries of the world in much less time than 43 years. Freedom of speech has also increased in those countries."

"The one-party disguised government is misleading the people of the country by claiming false development. Integrated development in the country is not possible by killing democracy and attacking the leader of the opposition. This development is just for the Awami League leaders and activists but not for the people," said Fakhrul.

"BNP has entered its 44th year today through struggle and protest against monarch government. The biggest challenge before BNP now is to restore democracy in the country and free our leader

Khaleda Zia," he added.

"Today, false cases have been filed against millions of BNP leaders and activists. More than five hundred leaders and activists have gone missing. Thousands of leaders have been killed. The government has stopped politics in the country," Fakhrul Islam alleged.

Mentioning that the whole administration including the judiciary has been factionalized under a one-party system of governance, they are organizing the party organ organizations and protesting in a limited extent in the streets with the demands of the common people.

He said, "We have lost the rights that we had gained through various movements and struggles. Elections are not held in the country today, the people have lost their right to vote. Leaders and activists were being prevented from visiting the grave of the party's founder. The administration has said, Not more than 30 people can come here today. They are completely obstructing us."

Criticizing the comments of Liberation War Affairs Minister regarding Ziaur Rahman, Mirza Fakhrul said, "He should first prove whether he was a freedom fighter or not. Then he will say whether Ziaur Rahman is a freedom fighter or not."

Among other members of the party's Standing Committee Mirza Abbas, Nazrul Islam Khan, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Advisor to the Chairperson and Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Convener Aman Ullah Aman, Convener of the South Abdus Salam, Organizing Secretary Khairul Kabir Khokon, Syed Emran Saleh North were present, BNP member secretary Aminul Haque, southern member secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu were present there.







