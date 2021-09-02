Tigers clinch maiden T20i victory over Blackcaps



Bangladesh's cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of New Zealand's Cole McConchie (not pictured) during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. PHOTO: AFP

This is the first ever T20i win for Tigers against the Blackcaps.

Visitors with too many irregular faces and couple of new caps in the playing eleven decided to bat first winning the toss and were bundled for 60 runs against mighty hosts' bowling unit.

In recent days, right arm off-spinner Mahedi Hasan seen to open with the new ball and bring early breakthrough for Tigers. He kept his tradition to claim the

debutant Kiwi opener Rachin Ravindra, who went for a golden duck in the very first over of the innings. Shakib Al Hasan joined the party to dismiss Will Young in the 3rd over. Young managed five runs.

Nasum Ahmed took even devastating form to strike twice in the 4th over of the innings as the guests had been quaking losing four wickets from four overs to post nine runs only. Skipper Tom Latham and Henry Nicholles, the two most experienced batters in the New Zealand squad, had shown some resistance but not for long. Both of the batters garnered 18 runs next to their respective names before departing the 22 yards. No other touring batter could even reach a two-digit figure as New Zealand managed to post 60 on the board clinging up to the 16.5 overs.

This is the lowest T20i total for New Zealand and also the lowest T20i total for any team against Bangladesh. The previous lowest team total against Tigers was 62. Red and greens bowled out Aussies for 62 runs last month.

Mustafizur Rahman however, was the leading Bangladesh wicket taker with three dismissals while Shakib, Mohammad Saifuddin and Nasum shared two wickets each. Mahedi took the rest one.

Chasing a very tiny target of 61 runs, Bangladesh lost both the openers cheaply. Naim Shaikh departed just after opening the account while Liton Das failed to make a mark after missing out the Australia series. He went for a not. Two skilled Bangladesh batters Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim took the steering of the match after losing two wickets to post seven runs only. Shakib, the leading scorer of the day, scored 25 runs before returning to the dugout as the last batsman of the day. Mushfiq and skipper Mahmudullah remained unbeaten with 16 and 14 runs respectively as Bangladesh reached 62 runs with seven wickets at hand and 30 balls to go.

Nasum named the most valuable player of the match while Shakib was adjudged the Man of the Match.

The next match of the series will be held tomorrow at 4:00pm at the same venue.







