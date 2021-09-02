Some road projects fall in time lag and cost escalation trap

The government took up three projects - Dhaka Elevated Expressway, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway - for smooth transportation of people of the country including the capital.

However, now the fate of those projects are uncertain with their cost increasing because of delay in completing the projects.

The three projects of the Bridge Division centering the Shahjalal International Airport have become problematic for several reasons.

Due to uncoordinated planning and short-sightedness in contractor selection the people are not getting the benefits of these projects as per the demand of time.

On the other hand traffic on the busy roads under the project areas is being severely disrupted due to slow pace of the works.

Dhaka Elevated Expressway: Dhaka Elevated Expressway is the biggest project taken up by the government to reduce traffic congestion in the capital and it is the first elevated expressway project in Bangladesh.

About 47-km-long expressway is scheduled to connect Shahjalal International Airport and Kutubkhali of Dhaka-Chittagong Highway via Kuril, Banani, Mohakhali, Tejgaon, Magbazar, Kamalapur, Sayedabad and Jatrabari areas.

The Bridge Division is implementing it but the project, which was supposed to be completed in three and a half years, has progressed only 28 percent in the last ten years. Construction of the project was inaugurated on April 30, 2011. Although the construction was supposed to

be completed in three phases by 2014 but later the period was extended till June 2022.

According to the Bridge Division, in the first phase, 65 percent of the work of 7.45 km from the Airport to Banani railway station has been completed. In the second phase, only 15 percent of the work from Banani to Moghbazar Rail Crossing has been completed and in the third phase, no work has been done from Moghbazar to Kutubkhali on Chittagong Road.

There is also uncertainty about when the construction work will be completed. However, the body concerned of the project is working with the target of launching it from the Airport to Tejgaon by June 2022.

The project director of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway AHMS Akhtar told the Daily Observer, "We are facing a bit problem because of coronavirus pandemic. But, now the pace of work is good. There is a target of launching the Airport-Tejgaon part by June next year. The rest is targeted to be completed later."

The initial cost of the project was estimated at Tk 11,920 crore. At present, the construction cost has increased by another Tk 1,938 crore.

Italian-Thai Development Corporation Limited is the private partner of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) project. Ital-Thai was given the work on the condition of investing its own money. But, the company spent nine years to raise money for the construction.

The main purpose of the project was to give some relief to the city dwellers from the pressure expected to be created due to the Metrorail project through Dhaka city. Rather, the suffering of the people has increased due to slow pace of construction works.

Metrorail, on the other hand, has already completed over 65 percent of the work and it is expected that the Metrorail will run on a trial basis from Uttara to Agargaon in December this year.

Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway: The 26-km-long expressway will connect Ashulia and the Shahjalal International Airport and it will meet the Dhaka Elevated Expressway at the airport end. Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway in 2017.

This is a government-to-government (G2G) based project. The Bridge Division signed an agreement with the China construction firm CMC in November 2017.

They are supposed to build this expressway at a cost of Tk 12,000 crore. The project worth Tk 16,901 crore will be financed by China Exim Bank at a cost of Tk 10,950 crore and the remaining Tk 5,951 crore will be provided by the Bangladesh government.

According to the agreement, the contractor will manage the loan from China Exim Bank. But the contractor company failed to arrange the loan. However, China Exim Bank later approved the loan in November 2020.

The project undertaken for the construction of this expressway started in July 2017 and will end in June 2022. But, the main construction work has not started yet.

Under this context, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Professor and Road Transport Specialist Shamsul Haque said, "This misery will continue unless there is a proper feasibility study. The Planning Commission will analyze the projects in a coordinated manner."

Without accountability and punishment, the situation will not improve. One project goes and another project comes but no feasibility study is conducted, he added.

Bus Rapid Transit (BRT): Another project that could not be completed on time is Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). The project to build 20.5-km BRT line from Gazipur to the airport was taken up in 2012 with the promise to complete the construction within four years.

The Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) is responsible for the construction of 4.5 km of elevated section of the project from Tongi to the airport. Expenditure of the section has increased from Tk 654 crore to Tk 1,225 crore.

Although, the project cost was Tk 1,225 crore, the work was handed over to the contractor China Gezhouba Group Company Limited at the end of 2017 at a cost of Tk 935 crore at 24 percent lower price. So far, the progress of the work is 57 percent.

According to the relevant sources, the construction work is being delayed due to the low cost of the contractor. Meanwhile, the Bridge Authority themselves has raised the question of using low quality materials at low prices and lack of efficiency. In the meantime, the BRT girder broke and a worker was injured. Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Company Limited has formed an investigation committee to look into the quality of construction materials, construction efficiency and negligence of the contractor.

Regarding the projects not being completed on time and the cost increase, Jahangirnagar University's Urban and Regional Planning Department teacher Dr Adil Mohammad Khan said, "This is our long-standing problem. As a result, the pressure on the government's budget is constantly increasing. Expenses are repeatedly increased but apparently no punishment is given and no investigation is carried out. As a result, there is no benefit in a gentle rebuke. Rather, budget increases after a gentle rebuke."

"Contractors in our country have a general tendency to make huge profits by increasing the cost of the project. The contractors who work from abroad have also understood the attitude of our country. They also resort to the same corruption. In this case, we should be aware in the selection of contractors and disciplinary action should be taken. Even, if one fails to complete the work on time, the problem can be reduced in the future by setting an example by hiring a new contractor to replace the existing one," he added.

Recently, Minister for Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader, MP, has expressed his displeasure over the increase of construction cost and slow pace of work of ongoing projects.

Criticizing the officials of the road and bridge divisions, the minister said, "We make promises again and again but there are many problems in keeping the promises, time goes by. Price estimation also increases."

He also said, "Change the project director who can't. There is no benefit in just showing the video presentation, there is no benefit in talking. If you do that, people will see. I would like to highlight the activities of this ministry to the people through my work."













