Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 September, 2021, 9:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Prof Saleheen Qadri dies

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
DU Correspondent

Prof Saleheen Qadri dies

Prof Saleheen Qadri dies

Dr Syed Saleheen Qadri, a retired professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Dhaka University (DU) died early Wednesday.
He died at a hospital in the capital while undergoing treatment. He was 73 at the time of his death.
Dr Qadri was the husband of scientist Dr Firdausi Qadri, who recently won Ramon Magsaysay Award 2021 also known as Asia's Nobel Prize.
Prof Saleheen Qadri served as the chairman of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and also the Dean of the Faculty of Biology.
DU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman expressed deep condolence at his death.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prof Saleheen Qadri dies
Reopening of educational institutions to be decided on Sunday
8 disaster-prone districts to get new Multipurpose Rescue Boats today
DU introduces dope test for all
SC upholds death penalty of  Sirajganj man
Eight NBFIs made profit despite slow business
Ex-army officer Shahid, wife get 10-year jail term 
UN Framework Convention on Climate Change congratulates BD


Latest News
BCB announces new central contracts
Apple loosens App Store payment rules for Netflix, Amazon and others
Covid infections surge in North America
Taliban approve Afghanistan's first cricket Test since takeover
BNP observes 43rd founding anniversary
21 held while going to India illegally
Beximco LPG sings deal with Jamuna Oil to sell LPG at pumps
Prof Ali Ashraf was a versatile person: Sheikh Hasina
Two top West Bengal ministers charged in cash-for-favours scam
Hasan urges BNP to return to sound politics
Most Read News
Six to walk gallows
Bangladesh wants peace and business in Afghanistan
Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan
Challenges for Taliban in Afghanistan
Mahmudullah guards against complacency
What lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?
Yemen’s deadly attack and Tehran’s regional escalation
Tigers eying first T20 victory against Kiwis in series-opener
A new era in communication
Withdrawing troops doesn’t mean US exit from Afghanistan  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft