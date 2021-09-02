

Prof Saleheen Qadri dies

He died at a hospital in the capital while undergoing treatment. He was 73 at the time of his death.

Dr Qadri was the husband of scientist Dr Firdausi Qadri, who recently won Ramon Magsaysay Award 2021 also known as Asia's Nobel Prize.

Prof Saleheen Qadri served as the chairman of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and also the Dean of the Faculty of Biology.

