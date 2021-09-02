Video
Thursday, 2 September, 2021
Home Back Page

Reopening of educational institutions to be decided on Sunday

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Ministry of Education is set to call a meeting on Sunday to decide whether or not to reopen educational facilities around the country.
According to Mahbub Hossain, secretary of the Education Ministry's Secondary and Higher Education Division, a high-level meeting by Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni would be held on September 5 to make a final decision in this regard.
"Students lag far behind as educational institutions are closed for long. Sunday's meeting will discuss on different initiatives to minimize the learning losses," he said.
The meeting will emphasize on initiatives, such as a roadmap to reduce Covid-inductive academic losses, the formation of health safety rules, and the completion of HSC and SSC exams. Members of the education ministry's technical committee, the ministry of basic and secondary education, and the ministry of health are to remain present in the meeting.
According to ministry sources, the National Technical Advisory Committee recommended that educational institutions be reopened if the covid-19 infection rate falls below 10%, despite the fact that Bangladesh's Covid-19 infection rate has lately dropped dramatically.
The overall infection rate in the country is currently at 12%.  Experts hoped that the infection rate would drop below 10 percent soon.
But the education ministry plans to reopen schools after infection level drops below 7-8 percent.
There are 1.5 lakh educational institutions consisting 5 crore students from primary to higher education level across the country. The students mostly remained out of their academic study since last year March 17 when the educational institutions were closed due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Many institutions have been conducting online classes and distance learning due to suspension of in-person academic activities. The government has repeatedly extended the closure, but has also stated that schools and institutions will reopen only when the Covid-19 situation improves.


