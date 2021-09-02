Video
8 disaster-prone districts to get new Multipurpose Rescue Boats today

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent

A Multipurpose Accessible Rescue Boats' built by the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) under the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry to conduct rescue operation in disaster-prone areas. photo : Observer

A total of eight 'Multipurpose Accessible Rescue Boats' built by the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) under the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry will be handed over to the administrations of eight flood and disaster-prone districts.
The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) under the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry initiated to build 60 Multipurpose Rescue Boats.
In a handing over ceremony arranged on Thursday on the premises of Narayanganj Dockyard and Engineering Works Ltd. of Bangladesh Navy, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr. Enamur Rahman will hand over the rescue boats to the district administrations.
Following the requirement of Department of Disaster Management (DDM) and an agreement signed between the two authorities, the Dockyard and Engineering Works of Bangladesh Navy has built the rescue boats, Disaster Management Secretary Md. Mohsin told this correspondent.
11This project was the vision of Saima Wazed, the daughter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and adviser of Disability Inclusive Disaster Risk Management (DiDRM).
He said initially the rescue boats would be handed over to the district administrations of Sirajganj (Sonartori-Sirajganj-1), Tangail (Bangshi-Tangail-1), Jamalpur (Brahmaputra-Jamalpur-1), Bogura (Mahasthan-Bogura-1), Gaibandha (Balasi-Gaibandha-1), Kurigram (Dharla-Kurigram-1), Nilphamari (Nilsagar-Nilphamari-1) and Manikganj (Kaliganga-Manikganj-1). Narayanganj Dockyard of Navy has built each of the boats at a cost of Tk 45 lakh. Initially the dockyard authority will build 60 boats, which would be easy accessible to the physically challenged-people and domestic cattle as per the agreement.
Country's all disaster and flood-prone districts will be given a boat for conducting rescue operations smoothly.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the dockyard failed to import all engines and complete building all boats in time. In this backdrop, eight boats have been delivered. The rest would be delivered within a year.
The boats could be operated at a height of one metre water, he informed.
Dockyard and Engineering Works Deputy General Manager Commodore M. Mahaboobul Alam told this correspondent the contract was signed between DDM and Dockyard and Engineering Works on July 21, 2020 for construction and delivery of 60 in number Multipurpose Accessible Rescue Boat in three years. A boat can carry 80 persons
The boats will be used for transportation of flood affected people, household items and cattle. The rescue boats also have facilities for transportation of special needs or physically challenged personnel or injured personnel from flood affected area to shelter station.
The boats can also transport relief goods and serve other related purposes. Due to its less draft and underwater shape, it can land/beach in any disaster affected area and can perform relief operation. There are life jackets, life buoy for adults and children and wheel chair and walking ramp for physically challenged people.


