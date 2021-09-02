DU introduces dope test for all

Dhaka University (DU) has decided to introduce dope test for teachers, students, employees and staff on the campus.

The decision was taken in a syndicate meeting on Tuesday night with Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair. Pro Vice Chancellor (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal confirmed the matter to journalists.

A committee has been formed to prepare the process. The committee will formulate a policy on when and how to start the process.

Applauding the initiative, Siddik Faruk, a second-year student of Mass Communication and Journalism Department, said the campus will be drug free if the administration can implement the test thoroughly. "What will be the punishment should be cleared if one tests positive" he added expressing concern.

On the other hand, Faiz Ullah, President of Bangladesh Chhatra Union, said dope test is not a solution. Faiz said, "Punishing the addicted students will not be an effective initiative. Rather the university authority should counsel those who have become dependent on drugs."







