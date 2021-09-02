Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 September, 2021, 9:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Wife Killing

SC upholds death penalty of  Sirajganj man

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the death penalty to Md Akbar Ali in a case filed over the murder through an acid attack on his wife at Sahjadpur in Sirajganj in 2008.
A five-member virtual Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain delivered the verdict after dismissing jail appeal filed by convict Akbar Ali challenging the High Court verdict that had upheld his death penalty.
Lawyer Farid Ahmed argued for the Appellant while Additional Attorney General Md Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury represented the State. The convict is now in the condemned cells in jail.
According to case documents, on February 18 in 2008, Akbar Ali, a returnee from Saudi Arabia, threw acid on the victim's body because she did not agree to go to Saudi Arabia with the convict.
The victim was rushed to Pabna Hospital and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital due to deteriorating condition. She died while undergoing treatment.
Later, the victim's father Md Abdul Awal Sheikh filed a case accusing Ali Akbar at Sahjadpur Police Station.
On August 23 in 2009, an Acid Repression Tribunal of Shirajganj sentenced Ali Akbar to death under section 5(ka) of Acid Repression Act in the case.
A High Court bench on September 16 in 2016 upheld the lower court verdict after holding hearings on jail appeal and death reference filed by the convict.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prof Saleheen Qadri dies
Reopening of educational institutions to be decided on Sunday
8 disaster-prone districts to get new Multipurpose Rescue Boats today
DU introduces dope test for all
SC upholds death penalty of  Sirajganj man
Eight NBFIs made profit despite slow business
Ex-army officer Shahid, wife get 10-year jail term 
UN Framework Convention on Climate Change congratulates BD


Latest News
BCB announces new central contracts
Apple loosens App Store payment rules for Netflix, Amazon and others
Covid infections surge in North America
Taliban approve Afghanistan's first cricket Test since takeover
BNP observes 43rd founding anniversary
21 held while going to India illegally
Beximco LPG sings deal with Jamuna Oil to sell LPG at pumps
Prof Ali Ashraf was a versatile person: Sheikh Hasina
Two top West Bengal ministers charged in cash-for-favours scam
Hasan urges BNP to return to sound politics
Most Read News
Six to walk gallows
Bangladesh wants peace and business in Afghanistan
Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan
Challenges for Taliban in Afghanistan
Mahmudullah guards against complacency
What lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?
Yemen’s deadly attack and Tehran’s regional escalation
Tigers eying first T20 victory against Kiwis in series-opener
A new era in communication
Withdrawing troops doesn’t mean US exit from Afghanistan  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft