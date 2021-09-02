SC upholds death penalty of  Sirajganj man

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the death penalty to Md Akbar Ali in a case filed over the murder through an acid attack on his wife at Sahjadpur in Sirajganj in 2008.

A five-member virtual Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain delivered the verdict after dismissing jail appeal filed by convict Akbar Ali challenging the High Court verdict that had upheld his death penalty.

Lawyer Farid Ahmed argued for the Appellant while Additional Attorney General Md Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury represented the State. The convict is now in the condemned cells in jail.

According to case documents, on February 18 in 2008, Akbar Ali, a returnee from Saudi Arabia, threw acid on the victim's body because she did not agree to go to Saudi Arabia with the convict.

The victim was rushed to Pabna Hospital and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital due to deteriorating condition. She died while undergoing treatment.

Later, the victim's father Md Abdul Awal Sheikh filed a case accusing Ali Akbar at Sahjadpur Police Station.

On August 23 in 2009, an Acid Repression Tribunal of Shirajganj sentenced Ali Akbar to death under section 5(ka) of Acid Repression Act in the case.

A High Court bench on September 16 in 2016 upheld the lower court verdict after holding hearings on jail appeal and death reference filed by the convict.







