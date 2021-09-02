Eight NBFIs made profit despite slow business

Despite business slowdown during the pandemic the non banking financial institutions (NBFI) listed in the capital market made good profits.

Till August 30, out of 23 financial institutions listed with the capital market eight had disclosed their financial statements for the second quarter of the running calendar year including statements for the first half that is for the first two quarters of the running year.

The reports publishing eight NBFIs are BD Finance, DBH, IDLC, IPDC, Islamic Finance, Lankabangla Finance, National Housing and United Finance. The profits of all the eight companies have increased compared to last year's.

As per published statements DBH has made the highest profit per share. The company has earned a profit of Tk2.80 per share in the first six months of this year against Tk1.53 last year. In other words, the profit per share has increased by Tk1.26 or 83 percent.

Although the profit has increased, the asset value of this company has decreased. At the end of June this year, the asset price per share stood at Tk37.78 which was Tk41.72 at the end of December 2020. It has decreased by Tk3.94 in the first six months.

Lankabangla Finance's profit has increased by 407 percent. In the first six months of this year, the company made a profit of Tk0.81 pershare, up from Tk0.14 in the same period last year.

Although the profit showed a big surprise, the company's assets value has decreased. At the end of June this year, the asset price per share stood at Tk18.24 which was Tk18.73 at the end of June last year. Its per share asset value decreased by Tk0.49.

IDLC Finance ranks second earning highest per share. The company has earned a profit of Tk 2.61 pershare in the first six months of this year, up from Tk 1.8 last year. As a result, profit per share has increased by Tk093 or 55 percent.

BD Finance is in the next place. It has earned a profit of Tk 1.17 per share, up from Tk0.44 last year. As a result, the profit per share has increased by Tk0.73 or 166 percent.

Although profits of the remaining four companies have increased, the operating cash flow has remained negative. IN such situation it becomes difficult for the company to pay debt in time.

The companies having negative cash flow include, IPDC which earned a profit of Tk1.11 per share in the first six months, up from Tk0.85 last year. Its profit per share has increased by Tk0.27 or 31 percent.

On the other hand, in January-June this year, the operating cash flow per share stood at a negative of Tk16.92.

The operating cash flow per share of Islamic Finance stood negative at Tk3.93. last year, the company's operating cash flow was negative. In addition to the negative cash flow, the company's asset value has also declined.

At the end of June this year, the asset price per share stood at Tk14.74 which was Tk15.16 at the end of June last year. However, the company's profit per share has increased by Tk4.74.

Among the other two companies, National Housing has earned a profit of Tk1.28 per share in the first six months of this year, up from Tk0.80 last year.

Although the profit has increased, the assets of this company have also decreased. In the first six months of this year, the operating cash flow per share stood at negative Tk2.27 which was negative at Tk3.8 last year.

On the other hand, the assets per share decreased by Tk0.21 and stood at Tk17.70.

And United Finance has made a profit of Tk0.50 per share in the first six months of this year, which was Tk0.28 last year. On the other hand, the company's cash flow per share stood at a negative Tk2.65 which was negative at Tk4.62 last year.

The company's assets have also been negatively impacted. At the end of June this year, the asset price per share stood at Tk16.61. At the end of December 2020, the asset value per share was Tk17.11 as a result assets have declined by Tk0.50 per share in the first six months of this year.

AB Mirza Azizul Islam, an adviser to the former caretaker government and a prominent economist, said there were various issues in the financial report that were inconsistent. "So I think these should be examined by Bangladesh Bank or Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) with an independent auditor."

He said it remains to be seen whether there is any manipulation in the financial report because the overall financial situation of the country is not very satisfactory.

Banks are not able to lend, there are higher interest rates of financial institutions. So, their debt growth is not supposed to be too much. And if you can't give a loan, there is no profit. In this situation, the source of profit of financial institutions should be seen, he said.

According to banking sector people, various discounts may increase the profits of financial institutions. Even then, the way in which companies are reporting profit growth is questionable.













