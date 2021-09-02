Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 September, 2021, 9:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Spl Power Act Case

Ex-army officer Shahid, wife get 10-year jail term 

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court on Wednesday sentenced fugitive Lt Col (dismissed) Shahid Uddin Khan, and his wife Farzana Anjum Khan to 10 years imprisonment in a case filed under Special Powers Act.
Eighth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court's Judge Syeda Hafsa Jhuma pronounced the verdict. The court also issued an arrest warrant against them, and imposed a fine of Tk 50,000 each, in default, to serve six months more in jail. Farhana Anjum Khan is also reportedly staying abroad with Shahid.
The court also acquitted Khorshed Alam Patwari and Syed Akidul Ali.
According to the prosecution, two pistols, six bullets, two shotguns, and fake notes of Tk 3 lakh were recovered from Shahid Uddin Khan's house located at Cantonment of the capital on January 15 in 2019.
A case was lodged against them on January 15 in 2019.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prof Saleheen Qadri dies
Reopening of educational institutions to be decided on Sunday
8 disaster-prone districts to get new Multipurpose Rescue Boats today
DU introduces dope test for all
SC upholds death penalty of  Sirajganj man
Eight NBFIs made profit despite slow business
Ex-army officer Shahid, wife get 10-year jail term 
UN Framework Convention on Climate Change congratulates BD


Latest News
BCB announces new central contracts
Apple loosens App Store payment rules for Netflix, Amazon and others
Covid infections surge in North America
Taliban approve Afghanistan's first cricket Test since takeover
BNP observes 43rd founding anniversary
21 held while going to India illegally
Beximco LPG sings deal with Jamuna Oil to sell LPG at pumps
Prof Ali Ashraf was a versatile person: Sheikh Hasina
Two top West Bengal ministers charged in cash-for-favours scam
Hasan urges BNP to return to sound politics
Most Read News
Six to walk gallows
Bangladesh wants peace and business in Afghanistan
Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan
Challenges for Taliban in Afghanistan
Mahmudullah guards against complacency
What lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?
Yemen’s deadly attack and Tehran’s regional escalation
Tigers eying first T20 victory against Kiwis in series-opener
A new era in communication
Withdrawing troops doesn’t mean US exit from Afghanistan  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft