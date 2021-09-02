Ex-army officer Shahid, wife get 10-year jail term 

A Dhaka Court on Wednesday sentenced fugitive Lt Col (dismissed) Shahid Uddin Khan, and his wife Farzana Anjum Khan to 10 years imprisonment in a case filed under Special Powers Act.

Eighth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court's Judge Syeda Hafsa Jhuma pronounced the verdict. The court also issued an arrest warrant against them, and imposed a fine of Tk 50,000 each, in default, to serve six months more in jail. Farhana Anjum Khan is also reportedly staying abroad with Shahid.

The court also acquitted Khorshed Alam Patwari and Syed Akidul Ali.

According to the prosecution, two pistols, six bullets, two shotguns, and fake notes of Tk 3 lakh were recovered from Shahid Uddin Khan's house located at Cantonment of the capital on January 15 in 2019.

A case was lodged against them on January 15 in 2019.


















