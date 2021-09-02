Video
UN Framework Convention on Climate Change congratulates BD

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215
Staff Correspondent

Patricia Espionosa, Executive Secretary of United Nations Framework Convention on
Climate Change (UNFCC) congratulated Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md. Shahab Uddin.  
In a letter dated 30 August, the UNFCCC congratulated Bangladesh on its timely submission of an updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) with its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement on Climate Change.
The Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC said the timely submission of NDCs during the ongoing global crisis like the Covid-19 epidemic is undoubtedly commendable.  
He lauded Bangladesh for its significant commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and increase targets in various fields.  
He particularly mentioned the inclusion of the implementation measures taken to tackle climate change and improved adaptation issues in the NDC.  
He also thanked the Minister of Environment Md. Shahab Uddin for his leadership for the inclusion of the strategic plan and the sustainable action on climate change in accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement in the NDC.
In her congratulatory letter, UNFCCC Executive Secretary Patricia Espionosa assured Bangladesh of increased cooperation in future climate change activities for working together for the maximum implementation of the Paris Climate Change Agreement and the success of the forthcoming Climate Conference.


