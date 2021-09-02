DU sacks defaulting teacher

Dhaka University has permanently dismissed Nafiz Zaman Shuva, former Assistant Professor of the Department of Information Science and Library Management for not paying dues.

The decision was taken at a syndicate meeting held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building on Tuesday (August 31). Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman presided over the meeting. It is learned that Nafiz went abroad on September 8 in 2014 on educational leave. He was relived from his job on September 29 in 2019 as he did not return to the country after the specified leave period.

At that time, the condition was given that he would have to return all the salary he received from the university from 2014 to 2019. However, after two years, he has been dismissed permanently as he did not return the money.

In this regard, syndicate member Prof Md Humayun Kabir said the rule of the university is that even if a teacher goes abroad on educational leave, he will get salary and allowance from the university.

He added, "But you have to join the university again at the end of the holiday. Nafiz did not return on time. The university extended Nafiz's holiday one time in 2018. Later, he asked for one more time but the university refused. Now he had to return the salary and allowance that has been given to him for so long."



He further said a case will be filed in the court for the recovery of this money and the concerned department and the Canadian Embassy where he is in now will be informed regarding the matter.



Besides, as per the recommendation of the Academic Council, 29 researchers of Dhaka University have been awarded PhD and 13 researchers have been awarded M Phil degrees.









