Thursday, 2 September, 2021, 9:51 AM
Students rights council to be reformed

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
DU Correspondent

After the first council vote held on August 28, Bangladesh Students' Right Council (BSRC) announced a 41-member committee including newly elected President, General Secretary and Organizing Secretary which sparked anger among a number of council leaders and activists.
Many blamed senior and guardian like leaders of arbitrariness and biased. Some of them said the 'pocket committee' was announced on the dictates of a syndicate.
A leader announced his resignation within a few hours of the announcement of the committee.
After facing criticism, the organization prohibited the leaders who are the new committee except the president, general secretary and organizing  secretary not to use their committee titles anywhere.
The council said the committee will be reformed and reassessed.
However, the leaders, who are not in the committee, welcomed the decision and urged the concerned to form a committee comprising dedicated men.



