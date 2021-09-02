Video
Bodies of 2 motor workshop employees recovered

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Staff Correspondent 

Police on Tuesday morning recovered two bodies of employees of a motor workshop in Dhaka Shegunbagicha area.  
The deceased were identified as Siam Majumder (19) and Rakib (18). They used to work at Kurban Motors and Bachchu Automobiles respectively.
Siam and Rakib were rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in an unconscious state where the doctors pronounced them dead around 11am.
They used to work as painters at one Kurban Motors Workshop in the capital's Segunbagicha.
Siam and Rakib, who used to live on the premises of the workshop, were found unconscious by other workers in the morning, who rushed them to the hospital, said Siam's uncle Zaheer.  
Md Moudud Hawlader, Officer-in-Charge of Shahbag Police Station, said the deceased used to work at Kurban Motors Workshop. After finishing work at early hours, they slept inside a private car in the garage.
Police are investigating the deaths, he added.
Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost, said there were no visible injury marks on the bodies.



