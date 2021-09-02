Hashem Foods Factory fire an act of ‘systematic killing’

Hashem Foods Factory in Narayanganj fire incident where 52 workers were burnt to death was an act of 'systematic killing', stated a report of the Citizen Probe Committee.

On July 8, a deadly fire razed Hashem Foods Limited in Rupganj of Narayanganj, killing at least 52 workers and staffers of the factory.

"The devastating incident took place due to indifference, negligence and greed of the owner. That's why we're not terming it an accident, but rather a systematic killing," the report read.

The probe report on the fire incident at Hashem Foods Factory and workers' deaths was shared on Tuesday at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua was the convener of the 19-member probe committee.

Professor Anu Muhammad said the government prepared a budget of Tk6 lakh crore for various development projects but it failed to appoint more people for inspection of factories and establishments.

Hashem Foods Factory in Narayanganj fire incident was not repeated if the government could have ensured judgment of the Tazreen Factory fire and Rana Plaza disaster, he added.

Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua said the fire broke out for negligence of the factory owner, Fire Service and Civil Defense and factory inspector.

"We are calling it a structural murder, not an accident, and we need to ensure the punishment of those responsible for the incident," he said.

The government agencies should improve their efficacy and ensure responsibility.

The committee demanded punishment of the responsible officials of the government authorities for their negligence in ensuring fire safety at the factory.

There were no emergency staircases in the building, the report said.








