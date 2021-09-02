Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 September, 2021, 9:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad opens service point in each Upazila

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Desk

In order to solve the problems of confronting customers at the rural level, Nagad, the mobile financial service arm of Bangladesh Post Office, has launched at least one Nagad Service point in every upazila of the country. These service points are addressing all the customers that are facing challenges while using Nagad service.
Nagad has already set up 599 service points across the country. And setting up customer points dedicated to serving grassroots customers will give a mileage to the mobile financial service of the country, says a press release.
As a result, customers will be able to find solutions to all of their challenges from the service points, including getting solutions if they forget their PIN or can't change the PIN. With the service points easily accessible, customers will no longer need to call the call centers of Nagad.
The initiative began in March this year by setting up Nagad service points in the e-centers of 30 post offices. Building on the initial success, 599 Nagad service points were introduced in the country by picking the best entrepreneur at the upazila level. To enhance the service of the customers' number of service points will increase further in the coming days.
In order to avail the service of Nagad service points, a customer will inform the entrepreneur of his problem. If necessary, the entrepreneur will input that information into a specific portal. This will allow the customer care of Nagad to be aware of the problem and will sort them out by contacting the customer within a maximum of 72 hours after receiving the inputs. There will be no daily or monthly limit for an entrepreneur in providing data input.
Customers can avail of services from the service points from dawn to dusk. Already the fastest-growing MFS carrier in the world has received a huge response from customers and entrepreneurs since the launch of the points. The points are winning the trust of customers. The entrepreneurs have also got the opportunity to generate additional income by being involved in the process of solving the problems of customers.
Thanks to the service points Nagad serves customers in a very secure way. As a result, customers will be protected from any harassment or vested quarter. An entrepreneur can fortify his position in the market and receive additional business opportunities through the points.
The country's second-largest MFS operator now has more than 5.4 crore subscribers. An average of Tk 700 crore is transacted through Nagad every day.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nagad opens service point in each Upazila
Founder of Bangabandhu Parishad, former advisor to Prime Minister
Mercantile Bank holds training on customer service
London protesters ask BD to end coal mining on Phulbari Day
Pandamart begins weeklong bazaar campaign
India’s Subex gains strategic partnership with Robi
CVC Finance declares 5pc dividends
CSE revises its two price indices, effective from Sept 12


Latest News
BCB announces new central contracts
Apple loosens App Store payment rules for Netflix, Amazon and others
Covid infections surge in North America
Taliban approve Afghanistan's first cricket Test since takeover
BNP observes 43rd founding anniversary
21 held while going to India illegally
Beximco LPG sings deal with Jamuna Oil to sell LPG at pumps
Prof Ali Ashraf was a versatile person: Sheikh Hasina
Two top West Bengal ministers charged in cash-for-favours scam
Hasan urges BNP to return to sound politics
Most Read News
Six to walk gallows
Bangladesh wants peace and business in Afghanistan
Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan
Challenges for Taliban in Afghanistan
Mahmudullah guards against complacency
What lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?
Yemen’s deadly attack and Tehran’s regional escalation
Tigers eying first T20 victory against Kiwis in series-opener
A new era in communication
Withdrawing troops doesn’t mean US exit from Afghanistan  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft