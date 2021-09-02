

Founder of Bangabandhu Parishad, former advisor to Prime Minister









Founder of Bangabandhu Parishad, former advisor to Prime Minister and valiant freedom fighter Dr. SA Malek (Chief Guest) attended a discussion meeting virtually organised by Bangladesh Development Bank Ltd (BDBL) to mark 46th death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National mourning day at the bank's conference room recently. BDBL Managing Director and CEO Kazi Alamgir presided over the meeting where employees and officials attended.