

Mercantile Bank holds training on customer service

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the virtual training.

Chowdhury advised participating officers to fully adhere to the e-KYC guidelines and its implementation procedures. He also emphasized on the importance of customer service. The virtual training was conducted by faculties of the bank's Training Institute and official from Anti Money Laundering Department of the Bank. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the programme.









Mercantile Bank Ltd organised a virtual training on 'Dynamics of Customer Service in Line with e-KYC and Risk Grading' recently. Respective desk officials from 92 branches across the country participated at the virtual programme, says a press release.Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the virtual training.Chowdhury advised participating officers to fully adhere to the e-KYC guidelines and its implementation procedures. He also emphasized on the importance of customer service. The virtual training was conducted by faculties of the bank's Training Institute and official from Anti Money Laundering Department of the Bank. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the programme.