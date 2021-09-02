London protesters ask BD to end coal mining on Phulbari Day

On the anniversary of the Phulbari incident, international solidarity and climate groups called on the Bangladesh High Commissioner in London recently to stop the displacement of communities for coal, as agreed by the Bangladesh Government fifteen years ago.

On Thursday 26 August, protesters from anti-mining and climate justice organisations occupied the entrance of the Bangladesh High Commission to commemorate the 15th Phulbari Day since the 2006 Phulbari incident.

The Phulbari Solidarity Group and London Mining Network were joined by Extinction Rebellion Youth Solidarity, Global Justice Bloc and Fossil Fuel London in a vigil and protest.

Organisers handed over a memorandum signed by 41 international organisations asking the Bangladesh High Commission to call for the end of coal mining and coal-fired power plants in Bangladesh, as well as the delisting of Global Coal Management (GCM) from the London Stock Exchange.

The Phulbari Massacre was a protest of 80,000 people in an area of Bangladesh in 2006, against the eviction of 130,000 residents to make way for a British-financed coal mine. The protest was met with 'paramilitary force' as they opened fire towards the civilians, killing 3 young people, aged 11, 13, and 18, and injuring hundreds of others.

Resistance following the shooting resulted in the Phulbari Verdict, a contract between Government and people in which the Bangladesh Government claimed it would ban further coal mining. Unfortunately, it has not kept its promises, and GCM has continued to operate since.

Sara Cordovez, of Extinction Rebellion Youth Solidarity, said: "We stand with the Phulbari Solidarity Group in marking the 15th anniversary of the Phulbari Day shooting.

"For us at XR Youth Solidarity, Phulbari Day represents the undeniable link between people and planet: our global fossil-fuel addicted economy is killing people, directly and indirectly, and driving us towards the ecological and climate collapse, while leaving communities like Phulbari to mourn for the youth that stood against this fate. We stand united against GCM and emphatically condemn their continued listing in the London Stock Exchange."

At the protest, the crowd put together a vigil with flowers, candles, and a cellist, alongside a banner reading, 'Justice for Al Amin, Salekin, Tariqul - your deaths will not be in vain'. After the memorandum was read aloud, a 3 minute silence was held to honour the dead.

XR Youth protesters held a placard-making session at the occupation before organisers from the Phulbari Solidarity Group asked to enter the High Commission for a meeting with the High Commissioner.

The group were denied access to the building or a meeting with the High Commissioner, although her First Officer came down to meet the organisers and take their contact details to attempt to arrange a meeting at a later date. Green World











