Pandamart begins weeklong bazaar campaign

Pandamart, the online grocery delivery darkstore of foodpanda, launched a 'Monthly Bazaar' campaign on Wednesday. The weeklong campaign will let customers shop their monthly groceries online with attractive discounts and deals on various product segments.

pandamart delivers groceries and other household essentials in 30 minutes 24/7 in Dhaka, and till late night in other big cities, says a press release.

Online grocery shopping has become popular amid the pandemic, and customers are increasingly relying on this service to buy their groceries. On pandamart, customers will find grocery items across all categories -- starting from daily cooking essentials, fruits & vegetables to baby food, snacks, beauty essentials and more-- and get them safely delivered at home in 30 minutes.

During the campaign period till 7th September, customers can enjoy BDT 350 off on selected items on a minimum order of BDT 1500 with the code MART350.

Additionally, month-long flash deals will be available on various categories from snacks, eggs, beverages, breakfast items, imported goods and more. The campaign is set to make the customers' online shopping experience more enjoyable.

To place an order, customers have to click on the pandamart banner within the foodpanda app and website. In addition to cash on delivery, customers can make payment through bKash, credit and debit cards issued by all major banks in the country.

pandamart operates round the clock in Dhaka, and till late night in Chattogram, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Jashore, Faridpur, Cumilla, Gazipur, Dinajpur, Narayanganj and Savar.










