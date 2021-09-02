Video
India’s Subex gains strategic partnership with Robi

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

Bengaluru - based has extended its partnership with Robi to upgrade its existing integrated Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management (iRAFM) system.
Subex Limited is an Indian enterprise software company based in Bangalore, which provides digital trust products to communication service providers.
Robi is one of the largest telecom operators in Bangladesh with over 47 million subscribersand is the first company to launch a 4.5G service with a network covering 7400 sites (99% of Thanas) in Bangladesh.
Through this upgrade, Robi will now leverage the AI/ML capabilities of Subex's Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management solutions to tackle new-age telecom threats in the region and deliver a superior customer experience as it looks to provide services built on 5G.
Robi has expanded its strategic partnership with Subex to further strengthen its risk management capabilities to launch innovative 5G services in the region while ensuring the highest quality of service. Subex's integrated Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management system will help Robi eliminate the complex fraud and security threats brought on by the 5G ecosystem and will provide the necessary scalability to meet expansion requirements that might occur in the future. With advanced AI/ML capabilities, the system allows for real-time and accurate detection of threats that minimizes business risks associated with 5G networks.
Subex's consolidated net profit declined 11.08% to Rs 13.48 crore on a 9.13% fall in net sales to Rs 80.60 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Subex is a leading telecom analytics solution provider and leveraging its solution in areas such as revenue assurance, fraud management, partner ecosystem management.    Business Standard (India)


