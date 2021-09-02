

CVC Finance declares 5pc dividends

Chairman of the Board of Directors Mahmud Hussain along with directors and shareholders were present at the AGM.

Managing Director of the Company Syed Minhaj Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary Shah Wareef Hossain and other senior officials were also present.

CVC Finance Limited, a fast-growing financial institution incorporated in 2015, licensed by Bangladesh Bank is one of the 10 winning companies of the "Women Enterprise Recovery Fund" from the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).











