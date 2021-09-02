Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 September, 2021, 9:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

CVC Finance declares 5pc dividends

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Business Desk

CVC Finance declares 5pc dividends

CVC Finance declares 5pc dividends

CVC Finance Limited has declared 5 pc dividends (2 pc cash and 3pc stock) for the year of 2020, as approved by the shareholders at its 6th Annual General Meeting (AGM) via online platform recently, says a press release.
Chairman of the Board of Directors Mahmud Hussain along with directors and shareholders were present at the AGM.
Managing Director of the Company Syed Minhaj Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary Shah Wareef Hossain and other senior officials were also present.
CVC Finance Limited, a fast-growing financial institution incorporated in 2015, licensed by Bangladesh Bank is one of the 10 winning companies of the "Women Enterprise Recovery Fund" from the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nagad opens service point in each Upazila
Founder of Bangabandhu Parishad, former advisor to Prime Minister
Mercantile Bank holds training on customer service
London protesters ask BD to end coal mining on Phulbari Day
Pandamart begins weeklong bazaar campaign
India’s Subex gains strategic partnership with Robi
CVC Finance declares 5pc dividends
CSE revises its two price indices, effective from Sept 12


Latest News
BCB announces new central contracts
Apple loosens App Store payment rules for Netflix, Amazon and others
Covid infections surge in North America
Taliban approve Afghanistan's first cricket Test since takeover
BNP observes 43rd founding anniversary
21 held while going to India illegally
Beximco LPG sings deal with Jamuna Oil to sell LPG at pumps
Prof Ali Ashraf was a versatile person: Sheikh Hasina
Two top West Bengal ministers charged in cash-for-favours scam
Hasan urges BNP to return to sound politics
Most Read News
Six to walk gallows
Bangladesh wants peace and business in Afghanistan
Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan
Challenges for Taliban in Afghanistan
Mahmudullah guards against complacency
What lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?
Yemen’s deadly attack and Tehran’s regional escalation
Tigers eying first T20 victory against Kiwis in series-opener
A new era in communication
Withdrawing troops doesn’t mean US exit from Afghanistan  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft