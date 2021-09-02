Video
Thursday, 2 September, 2021, 9:50 AM
CSE revises its two price indices, effective from Sept 12

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Business Correspondent

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) has revised its two price indices - CSE-30 Index and CSE-50 Index on the basis of the performance of the CSE-listed companies.
The CSE-30 Index and the CSE-50 Index are reviewed twice a year. The new index will be effective from 12 September 2021, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.
After the latest revision of the CSE-30 Index, eight companies -- BBS Cables, Dhaka Bank, Eastern Bank, Green Delta Insurance Company, Pubali Bank, Sandhani Life Insurance Company, Premier Bank and Uttara Bank have been included in CSE-30 Index.
On the other hand, eight companies have been excluded from the list. The companies are Argon Denims, Bangladesh National Insurance Company, Bata Shoe Company (BD), Bangladesh Finance & Investment, BSRM Steels, Delta Life Insurance Company, Orion Pharma and Ratanpur Steel Re-rolling Mills.
The CSE-30 companies accounted for 25.78 per cent of the free-float market cap as of June 30, 2021, and 16.63 per cent of the full market cap of all stocks listed at the CSE. The port city's bourse also revised its CSE-50 Index. After the latest revision, three new companies Eastern Bank, Pubali Bank and Robi Axiata have been included.
On the other hand, Baraka Power, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation and Olympic Industries have been excluded from the list. The CSE-50 Index accounted for 57.84 per cent of full market capitalization and 60.58 per cent of free-float market capitalization as of June 30, 2021, of all stocks listed at CSE.


