Thursday, 2 September, 2021, 9:50 AM
GCM signs MoU with Japanese firm for management of coalmine fly-ash

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Business Correspondent

GCM Resources plc, formerly Asia Energy and Global Coal Management, is a mining company agreed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sion Corporation of Japan (SION), Versatech Energy Innovation Limited (VERSATECH), and AC Biode Co. Ltd (AC BIODE) for providing a suitable and effective environmental solution for the management of the fly-ash waste product that will be produced by the Phulbari Coal and Power Project.   
 This  will  include,  inter  alia,  investigations  into  the production of the composite material CircuLite from fly-ash produced by the Project and the  application  of  CircuLite  to  various  environmental  and  agricultural  improvements within Bangladesh, says a press release.
The primary objective of this MOU is to establish a cooperative relationship between the Parties, and to pursue an agreed objective to improve the environmental performance of the Project and extend the Project's benefits for Bangladesh through the application of CircuLite.
 Under the MOU, the parties have agreed to the following salient terms that GCM, SION, VERSATECH, and AC BIODE, shall review the coal properties and fly-ash production for the Project; draft a proposal for the management and treatment of the fly-ash utilizing their technology; include in that Proposal, the application of CircuLite to environmental and agricultural improvement projects in Bangladesh; and include in that Proposal, production scale and financial estimates so that the parties may be in a position to prepare a draft business structure and business plan for managing the fly-ash production and utilisation and, maximising the benefits.
 The MOU has a term of 12-months, with the intention that it will be superseded, in due course,  by  a  more  detailed  working  arrangement  between  the  parties,  but  may  be terminated earlier under certain prescribed conditions.
 SION is a Japanese research and development corporation, based in Japan.  Its primary focus is developing and transferring technology to support the "Circular Economy" aimed at eliminating waste and protecting the environment and its natural resources.  
SION is listed on the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation's web site (UNIDO) and recognised for its development of the multi-functional composite material, CircuLite, that has potential to improve the natural environment through its application for water purification,  air  pollution  control  and  soil  decontamination  and  improvement  for agriculture.  CircuLite, which can be manufactured from fly-ash, was registered by the UNIDO on 31 October 2019.
VERSATECH  is  a  Hong  Kong  based  environmental  company  and  the  authorized representative of SION with responsibility for overseeing the development of CircuLite outside of Japan.  Under the MOU it will provide technical support, in conjunction with SION, for the planning and development of environmental solutions for the Project.
 AC BIODE is a chemistry-based start-up in Japan and Luxembourg, cooperating with SION on CircuLite, develops the world's first AC battery systems, Zn-Air batteries, and chemical recycling catalysts for plastic waste. AC BIODE is backed by EIT InnoEnergy, a body of the EU.


