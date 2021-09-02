

Customer gets 200pc discount buying Minister fridge

This offer includes a free discount of up to 200% and a chance to win a maximum of Rs 1 lakh in cash by purchasing each of the Minister's products.

There are also other guaranteed rewards for each product purchase. The offer is still available online and in showrooms across the country, says a press release.

The winning customer, Md. Babul Mia from Demra bought a refrigerator of M-355 model from Minister-My ONE Group Demra showroom and luckily got 200% of the Eid Salami offer i.e. two more equivalent refrigerators. At this time, the winner Md. Babul Mia said excitedly, "I could not even think of getting such a gift, I am very happy. I always shop from the minister. I saw many offers from them, this is the first time I got it. I feel very good. "

The gifts were handed over to him yesterday. Officials of the ministerial group were present at the time.









