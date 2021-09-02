Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 September, 2021, 9:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Customer gets 200pc discount buying Minister fridge

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Business Desk

Customer gets 200pc discount buying Minister fridge

Customer gets 200pc discount buying Minister fridge

Md. Babul Mia from Demra is the first winner of the Eid Salami offer provided by the Minister Group on the occasion of Holy Eid-ul-Azha thinking of the customers at this time of Corona epidemic.
This offer includes a free discount of up to 200% and a chance to win a maximum of Rs 1 lakh in cash by purchasing each of the Minister's products.
There are also other guaranteed rewards for each product purchase. The offer is still available online and in showrooms across the country, says a press release.
The winning customer, Md. Babul Mia from Demra bought a refrigerator of M-355 model from Minister-My ONE Group Demra showroom and luckily got 200% of the Eid Salami offer i.e. two more equivalent refrigerators. At this time, the winner Md. Babul Mia said excitedly, "I could not even think of getting such a gift, I am very happy. I always shop from the minister. I saw many offers from them, this is the first time I got it. I feel very good. "
The gifts were handed over to him yesterday. Officials of the ministerial group were present at the time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nagad opens service point in each Upazila
Founder of Bangabandhu Parishad, former advisor to Prime Minister
Mercantile Bank holds training on customer service
London protesters ask BD to end coal mining on Phulbari Day
Pandamart begins weeklong bazaar campaign
India’s Subex gains strategic partnership with Robi
CVC Finance declares 5pc dividends
CSE revises its two price indices, effective from Sept 12


Latest News
BCB announces new central contracts
Apple loosens App Store payment rules for Netflix, Amazon and others
Covid infections surge in North America
Taliban approve Afghanistan's first cricket Test since takeover
BNP observes 43rd founding anniversary
21 held while going to India illegally
Beximco LPG sings deal with Jamuna Oil to sell LPG at pumps
Prof Ali Ashraf was a versatile person: Sheikh Hasina
Two top West Bengal ministers charged in cash-for-favours scam
Hasan urges BNP to return to sound politics
Most Read News
Six to walk gallows
Bangladesh wants peace and business in Afghanistan
Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan
Challenges for Taliban in Afghanistan
Mahmudullah guards against complacency
What lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?
Yemen’s deadly attack and Tehran’s regional escalation
Tigers eying first T20 victory against Kiwis in series-opener
A new era in communication
Withdrawing troops doesn’t mean US exit from Afghanistan  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft