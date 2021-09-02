

Beximco LPG, Jamuna Oil to widen the Autogas market

The signing ceremony took place at the Chottogram office of Jamuna Oil Company Ltd. at Jamuna Bhaban, Agrabad C/A, Chottogram on Wednesday 1st September at 11 am.

This agreement will ensure rapid penetration of AutoLPG for use in automobiles across the country. As per the agreement, Jamuna Oil and Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation will each receive a royalty of Tk 0.50 per liter of LPG that is sold by Beximco LPG through their established AutoLPG pumps.

Currently, Jamuna Oil has a network of 750 filling stations while Beximco LPG was granted 500 franchise licenses for AutoLPG stations and 25 licenses for Conversion Workshops by the Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources earlier in 2016.

The agreement was signed by Jamuna Oil Managing Director Md Gias Uddin Ansary and Beximco LPG Chief Executive Officer Mrinal Roy

The signing ceremony was attended by GM (HR) Md Masud Karim, DGM (Finance) Khasru Azad, DGM (Accounts) Md Masudul Islam, DGM (P&D) Md Jasim Uddin, DGM (Sales) Abdus Sabur Khan, AGM (Audit) Arshad Azgar Choudhuri and among others on behalf of Jamuna Oil Company.

The programme was further attended by Mehedi Hasan (General Manager, Sales and Marketing), Ms Tasnuva Choudhury (Head of Business Development) and Abu Bokor Siddiqui (Regional Sales Manager, CTG) from Beximco LPG.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mehedi Hasan (GM, Sales & Marketing, Beximco LPG) said, "This agreement with Jamuna Oil Company will stand as a milestone for the rapid progress and development of the automotive fuel sector of the country. Beximco LPG commits delivery of the best quality LPG mix of Propane and Butane to ensure that the fuel reaches the required Octane number and causes no damage to the engine of the vehicle."









