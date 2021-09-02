bdapps launches women leadership programme

Video
Thursday, 2 September, 2021
Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The National App Store of Bangladesh, bdapps, in collaboration with Bangladesh Open Source Network (BdOSN), has established the "bdapps She Squad," a year-long Women Community Leadership Program for women.
The programme will encourage more girls to create apps, monetizing their ideas and creating a team of female developers to participate in the ICT sector of Bangladesh, says a press release
An online webinar titled "She Squad: Leaders Meet" was held to inaugurate this programme on Sunday last. Robi Axiata Limited's Executive Vice President Armaan Ahmed Siddiqui, General Manager Md Salah Uddin, Rakshanda Rukham, Founder, Begum.co & Preneur Lab and Taneem Islam, CEO, Miaki Media Ltd. were present on the launching event.
Speaking at the webinar, Robi Axiata Limited's Executive Vice President Armaan Ahmed Siddiqui said, "I believe this women leader will transform their community and encourage more women to bring more technological innovation."
This launching was jointly conducted by bdapps Business-Engagement lead Md. Altamis Nabil & Robi Axiata Limited's Specialist Fatema Nashrah.
55 girls have been selected as bdapps She Squad Leaders this year. She Squad Leaders will get the opportunity to earn money along with their teams, participate in different networking and training opportunities while also growing as a leader in the ICT Industry. These leaders will be actively working in their respective communities to teach other girls about app development. They will also be representing the National App Store of Bangladesh.
This is a new milestone in an inclusive journey towards a Digital Bangladesh, especially in light of Robi's initiative, bdapps, being recently declared as the National App Store of Bangladesh.


